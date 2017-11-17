Mediterranean Tragedy: Buhari sets up ministerial committee to investigate death of 26 Nigerian girls

Related News

The federal government has set up a ministerial committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of 26 teenage Nigerian migrant girls found dead in the Mediterranean early November.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the girls were found on a Spanish ship and eventually buried in Italy by authorities there on Friday after an autopsy. The autopsy found that the victims died of drowning.

According to the autopsy carried out in Salerno in southern Italy, 25 of the females died of asphyxiation in the water, when the inflatable dinghy they were travelling on sank.

Reports further revealed that one female suffered a wound to her liver, two of the dead were pregnant and the autopsies found no recent trace of physical or sexual violence.

The bodies of the victims were found on Spanish military ship and brought to Italy on November 3 after two separate rescue operations. In both cases, dozens of other migrants, mostly men, were also rescued after they tried to cross to Europe from Libya.

According to a statement from the presidency, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has kept it sights on the issue and had briefed the Presidency on a regular basis since the time the tragic incident came to limelight.”

The statement said the government committee is “expected to also examine the reports of incidents of the sale of Nigerian citizens through slavery and report to the Federal Executive Council within week.”

The committee has as members the ministers of Women Affairs, Youths, Foreign Affairs; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora. The committee is chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told reporters that he was aware of the setting up of the committee.

Nigerians, have, however, continued to criticise the government’s response to the tragedy on Twitter.

Many Nigerians questioned if the federal government sent a representative to the burial. The presidency’s statement was silent on that question.

See the reactions by some Nigerians below.

Dear @AsoRock could you confirm whether or not you had an Embassy representative at the funeral of the 26 Nigerian women in Salerno this morning? I can’t get an answer from Embassy staff. Thank you. — Paraic O’Brien (@paraicobrien) November 17, 2017

If you want to see Aso Rock’s attention kill a cow, touch a soldier’s chest or carry Biafran flag. — “Kenyan Professor” (@ManiPeters) November 17, 2017

SHAME ON BUHARI AND HIS THIEVES. A NIGERIAN LIFE IS MORE VALUABLE THAN THIS WORLD! BUT BUHARI IS AN INSENSITIVE PERSON — Anslem Ozor (@tellanslem) November 17, 2017

Hi @bukolasaraki could you confirm whether or not you had an Embassy representative at the funeral of the 26 Nigerian women in Salerno this morning? I can’t get an answer from Embassy staff. Thank you. — Paraic O’Brien (@paraicobrien) November 17, 2017

HOW AND WHY WILL @bukolasaraki ANSWER? HE IS A NATIONAL THIEF — Anslem Ozor (@tellanslem) November 17, 2017

In response to those who asked, I did not see any official Nigerian representative at the ceremony today for 26 women pic.twitter.com/mQGpdTdx6Q — Trisha Thomas (@TrishaThomasAP) November 17, 2017

To them…. Tinubus dead son is greater than the 26 women… — Lollipop Legs… (@Sir_SeaMan) November 17, 2017

Thank you Italy 🙏🙏

For giving our women a decent burial Their government is still blaming them for their hopelessness in death

Despite failing them Thank you once more Italy 🙏https://t.co/TtN4qqj1av — YOUR DADDY’s MAIN CHIC (@Babypeng_) November 17, 2017

If these women had done something remarkable, Nigeria would have sent close to 269 delegates from their local govt, state and Aso Rock, now look at how Nigeria denied and let her people down even at death😭😭😭 Shameful people in Power. — SírMèggá© 🇳🇬Cúlê (@Houseofninic) November 17, 2017

NIGERIA DOES NOT HAVE A GOVERNMENT. WHAT WE HAVE IS A COMMITTEE OF ARMED ROBBERS STEALING FROM EVERYBODY AT GUNPOINT. SHAME @obyezeks — RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA (@CITIZENBC7) November 17, 2017

What a pity! In Nigeria, its you & you alone. #NigerianGovt has never care about any Nigerian except their relatives.

The common man can die, its no one business.

What can we the helpless do but to struggle, & if death meet you along the way, so be it.

To the women, RIP @MBuhari — AYANLOLA ABDULJELIL (@owolabitaiwo) November 17, 2017

Shame on us!! Should the Italian government be the one to conduct the burial of 26 Nigerian citizens who died in the Mediterranean? Gross irresponsibility!! — YOUR DADDY’s MAIN CHIC (@Babypeng_) November 17, 2017

Sad my country didn’t send any representative.. At least the world can now see how useless our government is . Smh .. May their soul rest in peace. — akhogba era (@armaniera) November 17, 2017

And we still don’t even know their names. — Okey Anya (@realOkeyAnya) November 17, 2017

