UPDATED: EFCC arrests former Senate President Pius Anyim

Anyim_Pius_Anyim2

A former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

A source at the EFCC told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was invited on Friday and was still at the commission’s office in Abuja as at press time.

Mr. Anyim is being questioned for his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while in office as SGF, among other matters, our source said.

ECOLOGICAL FUND SHORTFALL

While serving as SGF in 2012, Mr. Anyim was linked to shortfalls of about N396 billion in the Ecological Funds deductions.

Subsequently, he was invited by the Senate Committee on Special Duties and House Committee on Environment to provide details of how money for the Ecological Fund office was spent but he never showed up in any of the committees.

The report by the house committee reads, “the Statement of Affairs presented by the Accountant General indicates that 1.46 percent was used in calculating inflows into the fund from January 2003 to December 2003.”

This according to the statement was later reviewed downward to 1 percent from January 2004 to June 2012, in complete violation of the provision of the Federation Account Act which provides for 2 percent.

The report also notes N93.8 billion was transferred from the Ecological Fund Account to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CFR) and Federation Account to fund the acceleration of capital budget advances to states and local governments to meet shortfalls and funding of 2009 as well as Third Quarter Development Funds Warrant etc.

The House report said of the amount, only N50 billion was paid back leaving a shortfall of N43.7 billion unpaid.

“The submissions under review also indicated that a total loan of N60,750,000,000.00 was taken from the Ecological Fund Account by both the Federal and State Governments for purposes not related to Ecological problems,” the report also stated. Of this loan, only N30.5 billion was repaid, the report states.

The failure of Mr. Anyim and the then Environment Minister, Hadiza Mailafia, to appear before the Senate committee halted further probe into how the funds were being spent.

THE CENTENARY PROJECT PROBE

The arrest of the former SGF is also believed to be linked to his alleged involvement in fraud in the execution of the multi-billion dollars Centenary City Project.

The Centenary City Project was initiated by former President Jonathan to mark the 100 years of amalgamation of Nigeria’s Southern and Northern protectorate by Britain.

Mr. Anyim was alleged to own about 3, 000 acres of land at the centenary city.

In February, Mr. Anyim had appeared before the House of Representatives to answer questions on why the 1, 267 hectares project was owned by two companies, Basic Start Limited and Company First Limited.

After a heated argument at the floor of the House of Representatives, he walked out on the lawmakers after rejecting Herman Hembe chairman of the hearing.

The centenary city, estimated to cost $18.3 billion, was supposed to be a private project, but was later discovered to have been diverted for personal gains, the House committee said in its report.

The report indicted Mr. Anyim and recommended that he alongside a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed; and two directors of the centenary city, Paul Oki and Boma Ozobia, be investigated by anti-graft agencies.

The chamber’s prayer was in upheld in September when an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court dismissed an application seeking the nullification of the report.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the arguments of the plaintiff that they were not given the right of fair hearing lacked merit, and was not reason enough to dismiss the findings of the report.

Also, a former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Cairo Ojougboh, in 2015 demanded the investigation of Mr. Anyim over his alleged roles in the creation of the centenary city, in 2014.

According to a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Ojougboh said Nigeria had no equity in the project, alleging that Mr. Anyim owned the 3000 acres of land used for the execution of the said project.

Efforts to reach Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson, were unsuccessful as at the time of this report.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Over due, another big fish.

    • victoria

      Jon – is a confused commentator please people ignore his comment

  • Jon

    See another big fish below, that refused to be caught:

    Check the records: $2.1 billion stolen or missing when he was Petroleum minister in 1977. $1.1 billion stolen or missing when he was chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund in 1997. Now, under his watch, $26 billion stolen or missing under the guise of contract award. Are these not a pattern of bad behavior that should have been punished in Western Civilized Societies? Look again the pattern of ethnic cleansing under his brutal and tyrannical regime

    • zacchaeus Akinleye

      You spew absolute trash, and should be ashamed of what you write on this forum. How is this rant related to Anyim’s arrest?

      • Jon

        It is related because all big fish should be caught and prosecuted and Pius Anyim and Buhari are two of those big fish. Catch Obj too.

    • Julius

      I knew that you people will be crying witch hunt of one the hardest working people on the planet. Never accept responsibility for anything. Na the list of others from the other tribes is your best defense ..as usual.

  • atakamosu

    Either charge him to court or release him.

  • Shahokaya

    The bulky frame of this guy would be difficult to fit into the cells in Kuje prison. Kindly send him to Gashua prison which is nest to Sambisa Forest to enjoy the loot he amassed as senate president and as secretary to that fantastically corrupt Jonathan government that won gold medal in stealing.

  • grand maze

    They should arrest him very well. The man is only after his stomach. In fact with his bulky frame, a little stint at efcc cells will be good in reducing his cholesterol.

    • Jon

      Arrest should begin here:

      Check the records: $2.1 billion stolen or missing when he was Petroleum minister in 1977. $1.1 billion stolen or missing when he was chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund in 1997. Now, under his watch, $26 billion stolen or missing under the guise of contract award. Are these not a pattern of bad behavior that should have been punished in Western Civilized Societies? Look again the pattern of ethnic cleansing under his brutal and tyrannical regime

      • princegab

        Na so ooo.
        Hummmm

  • Eluba Inas

    I think there is a difference between arrest and being questioned. Why is PT too eager to reach this conclusion?

    • SeniO.

      The story is still evolving… But I agree, Kemi has sounded a very loud false alarm.

  • Bigtin

    Why did it take this long….

    • Straight face

      @Bigtin:disqus;

      I remember Goodluck Jonathan

      Let Goodluck Jonathan take a private moment to think. He’s out of power
      now and he can see the horrors fastly trailing his appointed officials. Let Jonathan ask
      himself if all of this tragedy could not have been avoided if he took certain sensible steps
      to rein in these officials in whilst he had the power to act. Had Goodluck Jonathan come
      into office with a moral compass in the year 2010, and resolved within himself
      to bring past thefts to justice, and penalize all the corrupt acts in government
      offices, he’d have set such a high standard that would have left Muhamadu
      Buhari for dead in the following 2015 election, with nothing for Buhari to
      campaign on.

      But alas, Goodluck Jonathan left the barn door open with almost reckless
      indifference. Had Goodluck Jonathan made the smart move in the year 2011 or
      shortly after to undertake a forensic probe of Lagos state government accounts,
      Bola Tinubu would not have been available as a coalition partner four years
      later for the APC tragedy which later befell Nigeria. And now, with little or
      no public sympathy Goodluck Jonathan’s family and his appointed officials are
      being stripped of all financial assets, good name and put to shame in detention
      for one theft charge or another, like just desserts for reckless indifference.

      • Avatar Vlestfac3

        @Bigtin:disqus

        There are now 28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today, a staggering figure equal to the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country – according to a latest official bulletin issued by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. The horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole
        population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all the human beings living in Ghana today.

      • Gbabe!!!!!!

        YES O, JUST AS THE WAGES OF SIN IS DEATH, SHAME AND DISGRACE IS JUST DESERTS
        FOR THEFT AND CORRUPTION AS NOBODY WILL CARRY A PLACARD TO SAVE THIEVES!!

      • Bigtin

        What a colossal tradegy …..you will weep deeply for Nigeria if you know as much as I know what this guy did to this beautiful land. For the sake of future generations, God pls help us to recover

  • O’tega

    What is really wrong with this Muhammed Buhari? How can you be commiserating with people in other countries (victims of earthquake in Iran & Iraq) several thousands of kilometers away whereas you refused to commiserate or send any condolence message to the families of the 28 Nigerian females who drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to cross over to Italy while fleeing the comatose and harsh economic environment created by Buhari and his clueless band of confused people. Isn’t this ‘mumudity’?