JUST IN: EFCC arrests former Senate President Pius Anyim

Anyim_Pius_Anyim2

A former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has been arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

A source at the EFCC told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was invited on Friday and was still at the commission’s office in Abuja as at press time.

Mr. Anyim is being questioned for his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while in office as SGF, among other matters, our source said.

Efforts to reach Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson, were unsuccessful as at the time of this report.

Details later…

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Over due, another big fish.

  • Jon

    See another big fish below, that refused to be caught:

    Check the records: $2.1 billion stolen or missing when he was Petroleum minister in 1977. $1.1 billion stolen or missing when he was chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund in 1997. Now, under his watch, $26 billion stolen or missing under the guise of contract award. Are these not a pattern of bad behavior that should have been punished in Western Civilized Societies? Look again the pattern of ethnic cleansing under his brutal and tyrannical regime