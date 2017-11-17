Mugabe makes first public appearance since military takeover

Robert Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare. Photograph: Ben Curtis/AP
Robert Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare. Photograph: Ben Curtis/AP

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe showed up at the graduation ceremony of Zimbabwe Open University in Harare on Friday morning, local media reports say.

The appearance was the long-ruling leader’s first since the army seized control of the country on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old appeared without his wife, Grace, and Higher and Tertiary education minister Jonathan Moyo, who is reportedly in the custody of the army, Zimbabwe Newsday reports.

Mr. Mugabe’s appearance came moments after the military said progress was being achieved in the ongoing negotiations between the embattled leader and military leaders.

The talk is being brokered by South African Development Community representatives who were sent to the country by South African President Jacob Zuma.

Mr. Mugabe was placed on a house arrest following the coup on Tuesday, and was seen for the first time in a group photo with military leaders and negotiators on Thursday evening.

He has reportedly refused to step down, insisting he is the only legitimate leader of the country.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Alex

    Am enjoying the way the military are treating president Mugabe with respect and dignity.Mugabe is far better than minority of African rulers that has rule their countries for even a year.for me and those who knows what’s on,the only crime of Mugabe is he ask the West to treat his people Zimbabweans with dignity and let them own their God given resources.if anyone wants to argue it,i will want to challenge the person to count how many buildings or banks accounts he has in Western Nations compared to those of African rulers whom they WEST always heap praises on.For Pan-Africans,his only mistakes is staying too long in office which we think,he did so in given two fingers to Imperialist who thinks they have the rights to tell any African leader when to go if the didnt play ball.