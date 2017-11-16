Buhari, Osinbajo to spend over N2.5 billion on cars, travels in 2018

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari plans to spend N1.001 billion on travels in 2018, details of the proposed 2018 budget released by the Budget Office of the Federation show.

The amount breaks down to N751.3 million for international travels, and N250.02 million for local travels.

The budget shows that another N907 million would be spent on a phased acquisition of new vehicles and spare parts in the presidential fleet during the year.

Additional N83. 77 million will be spent on tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain Toyota cars, close circuit vehicles, platform trucks, Land Cruiser and Prado jeeps, Hilux, Peugeot 607, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles for the Presidency.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will spend about N301.04 million on general travel — detailed as N217.06 million for international travel and N83.97 million for local travel.

The budget sets aside N986.91 million for “miscellaneous” expenses in the State House, while general utility services will gulp N476.87 million. Electricity charge is N274.79 million and N67.11 million is for internet.

President Buhari last Tuesday in Abuja presented a budget proposal of N8.612 trillion for 2018, saying the projected expenditure will drive rapid economic recovery.

He said with a benchmark of 45 dollars per barrel at an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar in 2018, the budget would consolidate on the achievements of previous budgets to aggressively steer the economy to the path of steady growth.

“With the economic recovery made so far, it is clear that we made the right decisions,’’ he said.

Mr. Buhari said the government would continue to develop infrastructure and increase investments in agriculture to attain food security and reduce importation.

Other major spending for the president’s office are N4.86 billion for “annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations” and N1.03 billion for the State House Medical Centre.

Outstanding liabilities on routine maintenance and other services will receive N565.65 million.

Overall, the State House which comprises the president and vice president’s offices, and state house administration, will spend N11.545 billion by the State House.

All the proposed spending are subject to National Assembly approval.