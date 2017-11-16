Nigerians paid more for petrol, kerosene, gas in October – NBS

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) increased by 0.1 per cent year-on-year and 1.0 per cent month-on-month in October.

According to a report obtained from the NBS website by the News Agency of Nigeria. NAN, the price of petro increased to N146 in October from N144.5 in September 2017.

The report reviewed states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) to include Yobe (N 152.50), Benue (N 150.83) and Ebonyi (N148.57).

It named states with the lowest average price of petro to be Ekiti and Katsina (N143.73), Jigawa (N143.80) and Abuja FCT (N144).

According to the report, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 24.20 per cent month-on-month and 14.86 per cent year-on-year.

It explained that the price of cooking gas increased to N2,374.07 in October 2017 from N1,911.44 recorded in September 2017.

It said the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi and Osun (N2,500.00), Yobe (N2,433.33) and Katsina (N2,412.50).

It said the states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Taraba and Oyo (N2,200.00), Sokoto and Ebonyi (N2,300.00) and Benue (N2,328.57).

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased by -2.60 per cent month-on-month and -3.40 per cent year-on-year to N4, 561.14 in October 2017 from N3, 937.71 in September 2017.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Sokoto (N4,766.67), Abia (N4,712.50) and Anambra (N4,692.31).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas include Nasarawa (N4,359.38), Kano and Bayelsa (N4,400) and Kebbi (N4,420.00).

On National Household kerosene, the report noted that the average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene also increased in the month under review.

According to the report, National Household Kerosene increased by 3.39 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -6.59 per cent year-on-year to N273.44 in October 2017 from N264.48 in September 2017.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Oyo (N324.76), Borno (N323.61) and Rivers (N320.37).

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Osun (N233.33), Ondo (N237.50) and Enugu (N237.78).

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 6.31 per cent month-on-month and by 8.34 per cent year-on-year to N1,035.12 in October 2017 from N973.72 in September 2017.

The report noted that Adamawa, Benue and Ondo states recorded the highest average price per gallon of kerosene of N1,185.83, N1,175.00 and N1,160.00 respectively.

It also noted the states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene to include Lagos (N912.11), Sokoto (N918.33) and Anambra (N927.00).

Similarly, the report further said the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 9.28 per cent month-on-month and 7.85per cent year-on-year this month.

It stated that the average price for diesel increased to N201.96 in October 2017 from N184.80 in the month of September 2017.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Jigawa (N222.08), Zamfara (N218.75) and Adamawa (N217.50)

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Cross River (N190.29), Delta (N190.06) and Borno (N189.69),” the report said.

(NAN)