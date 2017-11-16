UPDATED: Death toll rises in Lagos rail, road crashes

Related News

At least nine people died in two fatal crashes on the Kara axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Fagba-Abattoir area of Lagos State Thursday morning.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at Kara, there was a fatal accident involving some vehicles and a truck.

At the Fagba end of Lagos, a train collided with a vehicle, injuring scores of people.

At the accident on Kara Bridge after Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, five persons died and 19 others were seriously injured in the early morning incident involving about 15 vehicles.

Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, who confirmed the accident, said three of the victims died on the spot while two later died in the hospital.

Mr. Omeje said the cause of the accident had not been ascertained but that efforts were on to rescue the injured victims as well as ease the traffic along the corridor.

“We received a call this morning that an accident occurred by the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where about 16 vehicles were involved,” he said.

“Three people died on the spot while two later died at the hospital, the crash involved many vehicles, including buses, cars and trucks.

“The number of people involved in the accident was 53. They are 40 men and 13 women.

“The injured people have been taken to the nearest hospital with the help of Lagos State Emergency Management.”

At the Fagba-Abattoir incident around Ojurin, four people were confirmed dead with several others injured.

The Lagos Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said a truck with registration number MYM63A was making efforts to make a turn on the railway track when it collided with an oncoming train.

The four dead victims were said to be hanging on the moving train.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that several others around the railway track sustained various degrees of injury.

The deceased have since been taken to the mortuary while the injured have been taken to the hospital, our correspondent gathered.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties, Oluseye Oladejo, was at the scene of the incident to help facilitate efforts made by emergency responders to attend to the injured.

Mr. Tiamiyu said proper investigations would be conducted into the incident.

He advised Lagosians who have a habit of hanging on moving trains to desist from the act to avoid recurrence of such tragic incident.