Boko Haram attacks two Adamawa communities

Boko Haram
Boko Haram [Photo Credit: Pearl News]

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Wednesday night attacked two communities in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attacks on Sabon Gari and Kafin Hausa caused residents of both communities to flee, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Wednesday attacks occur about one week after Gulak, the capital of Madagali, was attacked by the insurgents. At least two people including a soldier are believed to have been killed in the Gulak attack.

Speaking on Wednesday’s attack, the member representing Madagali, Michika in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said it lasted for about two hours.

Mr. Kamale said the terrorists killed many livestock, and looted and burnt many houses.

“They were rampaging as they (Boko Haram) continued to attack our villages.

“I had a distress call that  they have again launch night attack at Sabon Gari and Kafin Hausa villages and as I am talking to you now Nigerian troops have engaged them in a fierce battle,’’ he said.

Also speaking in a telephone interview, the Adamawa State Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla, said the attackers were repelled by soldiers, hunters and members of the local vigilante.

“There was a fierce battle that lasted for an hour; but praise be to Allah, an attack launched by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on Sabon Gari and the other village in Madagali Local Government Area was repelled by a combine force of soldiers, mobile police, hunters and vigilantes.

“Security are on top of the situation now,” the governor said.

There has been no report of casualty from the attack as at the time of this report.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths, mainly in North-eastern Nigeria since 2009.

  • KELLOGGS

    Critics will rightfully suspect that Boko Haram’s hostility towards Adamawa could have something to do with someone from Adamawa Challenging Buhari in the 2019 elections. What’s that guy’s name that used to be Obasanjo’s VP, that runs from one party to the other, that made his money from the Nigerian Customs, who just had his Company’s license revoked by Buhari…I forgot his name now, yes that guy.