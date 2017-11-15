JUST IN: Anambra Election: Buhari directs reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

While welcoming the president on arrival on Wednesday in Awka for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress governorship rally, the governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.

The aides were withdrawn Tuesday allegedly on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Before departing Awka, Wednesday, Mr. Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Senate earlier on Wednesday also condemned the withdrawal of the governor’s security details and called for their return.

Mr. Obiano is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. He is being challenged in Saturday’s governorship election by 36 other candidates including Tony Nwoye of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

