BREAKING: JAMB proposes date for 2018 UTME, fixes price of forms

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has proposed a date for the 2018 examination.

The board proposed March 9 to 17 and said it is taking into cognisance dates of other public examinations.

The Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said this during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday with stakeholders on the plans and programmes for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE.

Mr. Oloyede said students who express interest will write mock examination from January 22 to 27.

“The mock examination is starting the same date the sales of form is ending.”

He said the price of the form will be N5000.

“Eye glasses are to be examined properly before candidates are allowed into the examination hall,” he said.

Details later…