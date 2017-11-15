BREAKING: JAMB proposes date for 2018 UTME, fixes price of forms

A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday (13/5/17). 02637/13/5/2017/Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN
A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday (13/5/17). 02637/13/5/2017/Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has proposed a date for the 2018 examination.

The board proposed March 9 to 17 and said it is taking into cognisance dates of other public examinations.

The Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said this during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday with stakeholders on the plans and programmes for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE.

Mr. Oloyede said students who express interest will write mock examination from January 22 to 27.

“The mock examination is starting the same date the sales of form is ending.”

He said the price of the form will be N5000.

“Eye glasses are to be examined properly before candidates are allowed into the examination hall,” he said.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Tess

    Eye glasses to be examined properly before students allowed to write !!! Hmmm………so Nigerian student s have been using advanced tech to pass exams outstandingly.

  • Dr MUHAMMED UKE

    WELCOME TO BABA MUHAMMED UKE HERBALIST, NATIVE DOCTOR AND SPIRITUAL PHONE (+2347039325225) help you with marriage issue and binding it. *help you in boosting your business, work area and financial problems, remove bad luck in your life. Etc… CONTACT BABA MUHAMMED UKE FOR MORE DETAILS +2347039325225…… ……. (GBUDUGBUDU) you can join GBUDUGBUDU and be swimming in money its getting rich without human BLOOD. For consultant, counseling, for any information you can call at any time at (+2347039325225)