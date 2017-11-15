BREAKING: Zimbabwe military ‘seizes power’, arrests officials

Zimbabwean army chief Constantino Chinwenga. [Photo credit: PressTV]
Zimbabwe’s military has taken power in the southern African nation, detaining top officials in an apparent coup.

But the military denied it was a coup, instead saying it was targeting “criminals” around long-ruling President Robert Mugabe.

The military said 93-year-old Mr. Mugabe, the world’s oldest leader, was in custody and he was “safe and sound”, alongside is family.

The army had on Monday warned it could ” step in” and would not tolerate purges in the ruling ZANU-PF that had seen Mr. Mugabe’s deputy fired.

The party responded on Tuesday by accusing army chief Constantino Chinwenga of “treasonable conduct” and vowing not to succumb to military threats.

There were sounds of gunfire in the capital Harare early Wednesday, but the military asked residents to be calm.

Late Tuesday, armoured tanks had taken position in the capital.

More details ..

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    That’s what you get with unending greed, avarice and sit-tight syndrome. No western world will save you. Other sit-tight African rulers should note.

  • Pluti

    Mugabe is a bastard, even God know say I nor dey lie but a coup d’etat?? They can only pray to get the best out of this, which a democracy and an election

  • Dejandon

    Don’t celebrate yet,will those Ooni’s in Nigeria know that the military is not any better, actually worse. That have been paddy paddy to the ruling class for long in any case. Best is to just let the status quo remain till God calls Mugabe to glory and then let democracy start afresh. Give or take another 5 years otherwise the repercussion of military take over will last another 50 years plus, ask us in Nigeria.

    And on another note, don’t rule out the fingers of the western intelligence agencies in this. They used home grown enemies within to achieve their aims of destabilizing countries they seem unfriendly to them