Civil servants allegedly responsible for ghost workers granted bail

Some of the Payroll fraud suspects at the premises of the Federal High Court, Apo, Abuja shortly before they were taken to their prison custody after they were former charged to court on Wednesday
The nine suspects accused of profiting from ‘ghost workers’ have been granted bail.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the suspects were arraigned in Abuja for allegedly being responsible for scores of ghost workers who earned salaries from the federal government.

Most of the suspects are civil servants.

On Tuesday, Jutice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, granted bail to the nine suspected fraudsters accused of conspiracy and stealing of workers entitlements to the tune of N293 million.

The suspects: Usman Aliyu Dayo, Osuntope Opeyemi, Johnson Adedokun, Ojeifo Robert Slyvanus, Oyebade Ebenezer Ayodeji, Florence Olaolu Dada, Olaolu Haruna Dada, Blessing Ejeh and Aderibigbe Isaac Taiwo were said to have breached Section 97(1) of the Penal Code Act (Abuja) LFN 1990.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had been in prison custody on the order of the court since November 1 when they were arraigned.

Ruling on their bail application today, Justice Kekemeke admitted each of the accused persons to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties each in like sum. The sureties must be resident within Abuja metropolis.

Hearing on the matter has been fixed for December 13.

