UPDATED: Buhari backs El-Rufai’s school reform plans, condemns incompetent teachers

and
El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]
El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared support for the primary school reform being undertaken by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The governor has announced plans to sack about 22,000 teachers who failed a competency test. The Kaduna government has also commenced the process to recruit 25,000 competent teachers to replace the ones to be laid off.

The move to lay off the ‘unfit’ teachers has been condemned by labour unions in the state as well as a senator, Shehu Sani, who accused the governor of trying to replace the teachers with his cronies.

On Monday, President Buhari expressed his stance at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja held at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa.

“I visit one Nigerian I respect. He said after his training here in Nigeria and United states, he went to his primary school to see what could he contribute, I will not mention his name; but when he went, he couldn’t differentiate between the students or the children and the teachers,” the president said.

“And what El-Rufai is trying to do now is exactly what (the respected Nigerian) told me 10 years ago. It is a very very serious situation when teachers cannot pass the exams they are supposed to teach the children to pass. It is a very tragic situation we are in and this gathering together to me is one of the important (things) in this administration,” Mr. Buhari said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two-thirds of primary school teachers in Kaduna State failed to score up to 75 per cent when asked to write examinations. Most of the questions contained in the examination where those of primary four students, the state government said.

Scripts of some of the teachers released by the state government showed they had difficulty answering questions like the full name of the governor and the three states of matter.

Despite the opposition to the move the sack the ‘unfit’ teachers, Mr. El-Rufai has said there is no going back, while the state government has started receiving applications for the 25,000 teachers to be employed.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Most probably misled by El Rufa’I.

    • Hamza

      Are you also a product of those terrible teachers? I am beginning to think so

  • dami

    El ruafai has good intentions…the teachers are poorly qualified so not sure how they will actually teach others and the result will always be poor students. However this must be done in a diplomatic way, pay offs must be made as and at when due…also he is sacking 22,000 to hire 25,000…so really the state gains eventually.

  • sympa

    I really support El-Rufai’s move on this. How can you have teachers that can’t pass the simplest P4 questions, teaching?
    #only in nigeria

  • Buharin daji

    I believe the Labour union version of the story the whole thing is a manipulation by El Rufai…and I expect such endorsements from the Certificateless one.

    • Hamza

      You are simply sick!

  • Aminu Baba

    Only retrogressive morons with stagnated brains would not go with governor el-Rufai on this laudable educational reforms in Kaduna State. Just like the strength of every tree lies with its roots, the strength of every building in its foundation, so does the fulcrum of our educational development hinge on a sound Primary School Education. El-Rufai noted much early in his administration, the decadence due to age old neglect, of this vital sector of our education which preceding regimes conveniently ignored or even wickedly exploited for their political gains. He rightly decided to do something about it by first all reviewing the LG support and the schools’ infrastructure. Then he went about securing their premises and improving the learning and teaching environment for pupils and teachers respectively, including the famous school feeding program, which has dramatically led to a doubling of school enrollment, in order to facilitate the free education agenda of the APC government. The big question to ask sceptics and the labour unions is how do they expect the government to succeed in imbuing quality education to our young tender children with these riff raff materials holding dubious qualifications? Why do they think Universities organize UTME despite the fact that all the candidates have made their WAEC and NECO? Why do organisations the world over hold interviews for prospective employees despite the fact that they have vetted their CVs? Now we all know what has been going on with Primary School teacher recruitment at LG level over the years. Can anybody tell me he or she has ever seen an advert for teachers by LG in this country? Or even a public announcement for “Interview” of LG teachers? They mostly get hired through the back door of political patronages, personal favours and “in-house” arrangees and nepotism. Neglible few get in on merit really and all of us know that but only El-Rufai, upon all the governors we have in this country, has the courage to say enough is enough of this self destructive indulgence! This is the change we voted for!

  • soulchild

    This right here is the reason the educationally disadvantaged states are virtually all in the north. How on earth can ANYONE justify retaining those illiterate teachers? Must everything be politicized in this country.

    Shehu Sani and Ayuba Waba most likely have their kids either abroad or in posh schools in Nigeria. Wetin concern them? After all, they only see those other poor kids as political tools for the future. Bloody hypocrites!!!!