JUST IN: 2017 MTV EMA: Davido wins “Best African Act” award

Related News

Nigerian music sensation and DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has bagged an award as the “Best African Act” at the 2017 MTV EMA.

Davido edged out his biggest contender in Nigeria, Wizkid, and his South African counterpart, Nasty C, to take home the highly coveted award.

Other African acts who were in the same category include Babes Wodumo from South Africa, C4 Pedro from Angola and Nyashinki from Kenya.

Davido was quick to hit his twitter page to make the grand announcement.

“I’m on Fiaaaaaaa!!🔥 Thank you everybody. This is for you mom! ❤️ ❤️❤️ #30BG”, he said.

Davido recently released a new hit single accompanied by a befitting video titled “FIA” which quickly went viral and is slowly becoming a fan favourite.

The single was produced by FRESH.

The venue for this year’s award is the SSE Arena in Wembley, London with Rita Ora as the host of the ceremony.

Details of full list of winners soon.