Algeria vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles ready to end World Cup qualifiers in style

Though it is a dead-rubber game, the Super Eagles are keen to end their World Cup qualifying campaign against Algeria in style on Friday night.

The Super Eagles with 13 points from five games have already taken the sole World Cup ticket up for grabs in Group B; hence the game against the Desert Foxes is with little or no premium.

That said, the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and the team captain, John Obi Mikel, have both stated that they are keen to avoid defeat in this qualifying series.

Due to injuries and the likes, a somewhat different Super Eagles outlook is expected tonight with some getting their first competitive cap for the Nigeria national team.

PREMIUM TIMES already understands that Israel-based Anthony Nwakaeme will lead the Eagles attack against the Les Fennecs of Algeria in the last FIFA World Cup qualifier on Fridaynight.

Stay with us for Live Updates from Constantine.