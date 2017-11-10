Court declares Senator Ndume’s suspension illegal, orders payment of his salaries, allowances

Senator Ali Ndume used to illustrate the story.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has declared the suspension of Ali Ndume by the Senate as illegal and ordered that he be paid all his outstanding salaries and allowances.

Justice Babatunde Quadri in his judgment on Friday, set aside the suspension and ordered that Mr. Ndume be allowed to resume his duties in the senate as a senator.

“The suspension of the plaintiff (Ndume) is hereby declared illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional. The purported suspension contained in the letter of March 30 is hereby set aside.

“The first and second defendants (the senate president and the senate) are hereby directed to pay the plaintiff his outstanding salaries and allowances forthwith.”

The judge, however, refused to grant the N500 million damages Mr. Ndume asked the court to award him.

“Relief on the issue of damages is hereby refused, because I hope this will facilitate reconciliation in the senate between the plaintiff and other members of the senate and bring peace to our nascent democracy.”

The Senate had on March 30, suspended Mr. Ndume, who was former Majority Leader for 90 legislative days (six months).

Mr. Ndume was suspended for raising a matter that the Senate investigate public allegations of impropriety against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and another senator, Dino Melaye.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which investigated the matter recommended that Mr. Ndume be suspended for one year.

The report, which was presented by the committee’s chairman, Samuel Anyanwu, was considered by the lawmakers at plenary.

Mr. Ndume was subsequently suspended for six months for “bringing Melaye, his colleague, and the institution of the senate to unbearable disrepute.”

Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]

Mr. Ndume, not satisfied by the reason given for his suspension, headed to court to challenge the action of the senate.

(NAN)

  • emmanuel

    Only in Nigeria will a Senator be suspended for daring to call a thief a thief, or if you like a spade a spade. Aren’t Panama and Paradise papers sufficient to send the hardened criminal to jail or to expel him from that position? Haba!!! Nijieria! Hiding monies so that the Nigerian govt does not tax your ill-gotten wealth. Ole burukun ni yen!

    The other day a BBC reporter asked him in London what he is worth financially, the rabid criminal replied; “I do not know”. Again the reporter asked, ‘You mean you do not know what you are worth?’, and branded fraud star replied, “I do not know”. Yet, such scallywags determine the fate of over 190m people – A classic example of the critically ill prescribing drugs for self and other inmates in a mental facility. God go punish all of una!

  • utolason

    I think damages should have been awarded, reconciliation isn’t a basis for awarding damages. Besides, the senate knew the suspension was illegal because there was an existing legal decision that the people cannot be denied their representation envisaged by the constitution. The senate president waywardness should have been penalised by the court making him to pay the damages personally.

  • Olusola Olusina Micheal

    This should serve as deternt to sarakis house of illegality,where liars like melaye are calling the shot..how do you prevent a constituency or senatorial district of their lawful representation,when you illegally suspend the rep or senator there…good riddance to bad rubbish