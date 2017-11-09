BREAKING: Court orders Police to unseal Peace Corps headquarters, pay group N12.5 million

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Police to unseal the headquarters of the Peace Corps.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole ordered that the building be unsealed within seven days.

The court also ruled that N12.5 million be paid to the controversial group as damages.

Security agencies led by the Nigeria Police stormed the Peace Corps headquarters on February 17, after which the head of the organisation, Dickson Akoh, and about 49 others were arrested.

The police accused Mr. Akoh of using the Peace Corps, registered as a non-governmental organisation, to swindle young job seekers and operate as a para-military agency.

Mr. Akoh, who denied the allegations, has since been granted bail.

The Peace Corps seeks to be legalised as a government paramilitary agency and has secured the backing of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

More details later…