I will not answer your questions, Nigeria Police chief Idris tells senators

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday told senators investigating various allegations against him that he won’t answer any question as the matter is before the court.

The police boss stated this while appearing before a Senate ad-hoc committee investigating various allegations levelled against him by a senator, Isah Misau.

The police boss said his appearance before the committee was borne out of his respect for the Senate and not to answer questions from the lawmakers.

“I’m represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria here, that’s Alex Izyon,” Mr. Idris said.

“I will not make any other comment or answer any question in respect to the allegation (by Mr. Misau) and various civil and criminal cases pending in the law court. More especially, when the senator has already been arraigned in court in respect of these matters.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr. Misau is currently being prosecuted by the office of the attorney general of the federation for allegedly making false allegations against Mr. Idris.

Speaking further on Wednesday, Mr. Idris said, “I decided to appear before this Senate committee on the allegations out of the high respect I have for the Senate and my penchant for the rule of law.”

Mr. Idris cautioned the Senate against further probe into the matter stating that it contravenes the Senate’s standing order.

“Furthermore, it is expected that the Senate and the committee will refrain from making reference to the issue as it would be against order 41 (7) and 53 (5) of the Senate standing order 2015 as amended.”

Speaking on behalf of the police boss, Mr. Iziyon urged members of the committee to study documents earlier submitted to them by the police chief and abide by the standing order of the Senate.

“I have taken instructions from him (Idris). We’ve gotten the papers filed by the petitioner and we have responded to those allegations to show that we don’t have to hide and I have submitted 15 copies this morning to this honourable committee.

“When you have judicial remedies present and these matters are in court, any reference to it might lead to prejudice. The Senate in their own wisdom have this rule. That is why I am pleading with you to look into your own rule.

The chairman of the committee, Francis Alimikhena, noted that the matter was already before the committee before Mr. Idris approached the court.

“This committee was constituted before you went to court. In other words, the court is even interfering with affairs of this committee,” he said.

He added that the issue the committee is investigating includes virement which is not before any court of law.

The senators resolved to study the documents and re-invite the police chief to appear on another day.

HOW IT STARTED

Trouble started when Mr. Misau accused the police boss of not only diverting money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers, Sports Utility Vehicles and other exotic cars but also receiving bribe to promote officers including filling the force with personnel of his Nupe ethnic tribe.

Isa Misau [Photo Credit: Concise News]

The senator alleged that police officers paid as much as N2.5 million to get special promotions and postings.

He alleged that the police failed to account for the huge billions generated from providing security for private firms and privileged individuals.

The police chief had parried the allegations and went on to accuse the senator, a former police officer, of deserting the force.

The Police Service Commission, however, cleared the senator of desertion saying his resignation from the police was in order.