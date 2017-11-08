How Nigerian soldier died, three injured while repelling Boko Haram attack on Gulak – Army

Related News

The Nigerian military has confirmed the death of one soldier in Monday’s attack on Gulak town by Boko Haram insurgents.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Monday night attack with residents of the town fleeing to neighbouring communities.

At least two residents of the town are believed to have died in the attack.

Gulak is in Madagali Local Government Area, which borders the Sambisa forest in neighbouring Borno State.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Sani Usman, the army said its officials successfully repelled the attack on Gulak.

“The troops fought gallantly to repel the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Gulak town,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said.

“The troops thwarted the terrorists by neutralising a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) trying to ram into a stationery gun truck in order to gain access into their location.”

Mr. Usman then provided brief details of how the soldier died.

“Unfortunately the shrapnel from the detonated VBIED killed a soldier and injured 3 others. The remains of the soldier have since been evacuated while the injured are receiving medical attention in a military hospital,” he said.

Mr. Usman said two other female suicide bombers were killed in Waga Lawan in the same Madagali Local Government Area on Tuesday at about 6:30 a.m.

“The two female suicide bombers were challenged while fleeing from the bush but refused all efforts to halt them. On sighting the suicide vest on them, they were neutralised by the troops,” he said.

On Wednesday, an Adamawa government delegation visited Gulak town to commiserate with the people over Monday’s attack.

The delegation led by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, assured the people of government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“The governor has sent me here to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident and to tell you that government will not forget you at this moment of need.

“He also directed me to commend our gallant soldiers, policemen and other operatives including our local hunters and vigilance groups for repelling the terrorists and making it clear to them that defeat is always waiting for them,” Mr. Sajoh said.

He said that the delegation would assess damage done to houses during the encounter and recommend how to assist victims in rehabilitating them.

Briefing the delegation, the Unit Commander that led the operation against the insurgents, A.I Musa, said the terrorists stormed the town with heavy weapons including a car filled with bomb which they detonated at a major check point in the town, killing the soldier.

Mr. Musa commended the support shown to the military by local hunters and vigilante groups who joined the soldiers in repelling the insurgents.

The member representing Madagali Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Tsamdu, the Chairman of Madagali Local Council, Yusuf Mohammed, and the District Head of Gulak, Bello Ijadi, lauded the government for its concern and support to the people of the town.

They called for deployment of soldiers to the area which they said was facing incessant insurgents’ attacks due to its closeness to Sambisa forest.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are the states most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency which has claimed about 100,000 lives since 2009.