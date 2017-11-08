Nigeria Police IG Idris appears before Senate probe committee

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday finally appeared before a Senate committee probing corruption allegations against him.

Mr. Idris, who had initially refused to appear before the committee announced, after a meeting with President Muhamamdu Buhari last week, that he had changed his mind.

On Wednesday, he was accompanied by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon, and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, when he appeared before the committee at the National Assembly chambers in Abuja.

The committee is investigating the allegations by a senator, Isa Misau, that Mr. Idris mismanaged police fund, and was supervising collection of bribe for promotion and transfer within the police; allegations denied by the police chief.



Details later…