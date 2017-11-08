Nigeria Police IG Idris appears before Senate probe committee

I-G meets with Commissioners of Police in Abuja
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday finally appeared before a Senate committee probing corruption allegations against him.

Mr. Idris, who had initially refused to appear before the committee announced, after a meeting with President Muhamamdu Buhari last week, that he had changed his mind.

On Wednesday, he was accompanied by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon, and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, when he appeared before the committee at the National Assembly chambers in Abuja.

The committee is investigating the allegations by a senator, Isa Misau, that Mr. Idris mismanaged police fund, and was supervising collection of bribe for promotion and transfer within the police; allegations denied by the police chief.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Charles

    WHEN THE WATER ITS SELF IS DIRTY WHAT ELSE CAN WE USE TO WASH OUR DIRTY CLOTH?

  • emmanuel

    Buhari is deeply in love with criminal acts of his appointee. How else do we know, when he made his SA on NASS matters to accompany an IGP on criminal conspiracy hearing?

    • Gary

      Shocking to say the least. The presence of the Presidential aide on the IGP’s entourage is an open signal of support for the man facing a legislative probe of malfeasance and graft.

      Lest we forget, the incompetent Mr. Idris has never shied from using his ties to President Buhari to cover up charges of corruption. Including his ill-advised and hare-brained disclosure that he availed Mrs Aisha Buhari of two SUVs from Police funds.

  • Precious Faith

    2years USA, 3YEARS AUSTRALIA, 2YEARS CANADA, 2

    YEARS SCHENGEN(any state in Schengen) Multiple

    Visa AND MANY MORE COUNTRIES NOT LISTED,,,,,ALL@

    best affordable rate.

    Single applicant @300k
    Family applicants @600k
    Working package.(AUSTRALIA, USA, CANADA, SCHENGEN)

    @440K
    Family package @ 1.2M(father, mother and maximum

    of 4 children)

    Requirements:
    Intn’l passport page, Visa fee slip, official

    charges and passport photo.

    Processing time: 4/6weeks

    We can also help you get next day appointment/

    interview date at the embassy.

    For more details contact/whatapps 07033245779 .
    *****OUR SUCCESS WILL SPEAK FOR US*****

    >>>>>>>>>

    (1) CANADA TWO YEARS WORK VISA
    JOB TYPE: unskilled /semi skilled jobs
    SALARY: $18 per hour.
    SURE BENEFITS _ Mutiple jobs, accommodation,

    feeding)
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passport,photos, cv
    PROCESSING TIME: 8weeks
    COST: 2m(visa + work+ accomodation)

    (2) UK WORK VISA WITH TICKET
    JOB TYPE: unskilled /semi skilled jobs
    SALARY: EUR 15 per hour.
    SURE BENEFITS _ Mutiple jobs, accommodation,

    feeding)
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passport,photos, cv
    PROCESSING TIME: 7weeks
    COST: 800K(visa + work+ accomodation)

    (3) DUBAI OFFER ( male and female)

    JOB TYPE: Factory work, waiter, receptionist,

    waitress, security,
    electrician, driver, bricklayers, mechanic,

    engineers and other jobs.
    SALARY: 1500aed – 2000aed
    BENEFITS : Free accomodation, 6hours working time

    and other allowances.
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and photos
    PROCESS TIME: 3 weeks.
    COST: 400K (2years Visa +ticket+ accommodation)

    (4) OMAN WORK VISA (male/female).
    JOB TYPE: housemaids,loaders/security
    SALARY: 150 – 250 Oman riyal
    BENEFITS: Accommodation & Transportation.
    PROCESSING TIME: 20Days
    COST: 80K( 2years visa + Flight ticket)

    (5) AZERBAIJAN WORK VISA.
    JOB TYPE: Factory work
    SALARY: $1200/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 300K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    (6) QATAR WORKING VISA
    JOB TYPE: Factory work
    SALARY: $1200/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 500K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    (7) TAJIKISTAN WORK VISA.
    JOB TYPE: Club Security
    SALARY : $650
    PROCESSING TIME- 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passport and photos
    PACKAGE COST- 200K ( 2years visa + flight

    +accomodation)

    (8) MONTENEGRO WORK VISA
    Job type:factory work
    Requirements:medical 2 passport photographs

    international passport
    Salary:500 EUR
    Process time: 3 weeks
    Package cost: 400K FOR MORE DETAILS:

    (9)AUSTRALIA WORKING PERMIT (FULL TIME)
    JOB TYPE: Factory work
    SALARY: $1500/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 700K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    (10) KUWAIT WORKING PERMIT OFFER
    JOB TYPE: Factory work
    SALARY: $1000/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 300K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    (11) GERMANY/SCHENGENS WORKING PERMIT, (pot is ITALY, FRANCE, SWEDEN & GERMANY)
    JOB TYPE: Factory work
    SALARY: E900/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 250K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    .
    (12) MALDEVIS WORKING PERMITS
    JOB TYPE: CLEANERS
    SALARY: 8500/ month with overtime allowances.
    PROCESSING TIME : 4weeks
    REQUIREMENTS: Intl passports and passport

    photographs
    PACKAGE COST: 400K ( work visa + Flight+Accom

    +Insurance).

    .
    (13) BAHAMAS WORK AND PERMANENT RESIDENT.
    WORK TYPE: FACTORY, FORK LIFT, MACHINE OPERATORS AND NANNY JOBS
    SALARY: 1000$ MONTHLY.
    PROCESSING TIME: 2WEEKS
    REQUIREMENTS: PASSPORTS AND INTL PPTS.

    .
    >>>>>>>>>

    07033245779

    <<<<<<<<< ALL NEGOTIABLE.