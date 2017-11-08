Buhari presides over FEC as Abba Kyari, Oyo-Ita ‘reconcile’

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Council, FEC, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers in attendance.

Others attending the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, as well as some presidential aides.

Before the arrival of President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Mr. Kyari and Mrs. Oyo-Ita hugged themselves while greeting.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita, who arrived at the chamber before Mr. Kyari, had also approached Mr. Osinbajo smiling as she greeted him.

Last Wednesday, a hot argument ensued between Mrs. Oyo-Ita and Mr. Kyari at FEC in the presence of Mr. Osinbajo before the commencement of the meeting.

The video of their encounter has been circulating in the social media since the incident occurred on November 1.

Although details of the cause of the argument could not be verified, they were believed to have been discussing the roles of different officials in the controversial recall and promotion of a fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the civil service.

Mr. Maina has since gone back into hiding since PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of his reinstatement forcing President Muhammadu Buhari to order his immediate discharge following public outcry.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two ministers, Abubakar Malami of Justice and Abdulrahman Dambazau of Interior, played major roles in the reinstatement. The State Security Service, SSS, also provided security for Mr. Maina, as admitted to by his family.

Mr. Buhari is yet to act on a report sent by Mrs. Oyo-Ita on the controversial reinstatement.

The Presidency, had on November 3, dismissed media reports that there was a fight between Mr. Kyari and Mrs. Oyo-Ita at the meeting.

It also denied the report claiming that Mr. Buhari summoned Mr. Kyari and Mrs. Oyo-Ita over the alleged fight.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made the denial in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.