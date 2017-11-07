Buhari presents N8.6 trillion 2018 budget to National Assembly

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chambers used to illustrate the story.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday formally presented an N8.6 trillion 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Dubbed the ‘budget of consolidation,’ the budget was about 16 per cent increase from the N7.44 trillion appropriated in 2017.

Mr. Buhari announced that the budget is projected at an oil price of $45 per barrel and an estimate of 2.3 million barrels per day.

He added that the budget is further projected on an exchange rate of N305 to $1, a real Gross Domestic Growth of 3.5 per cent and inflation rate of 12.4 per cent.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.