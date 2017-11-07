LIVE UPDATE: President Buhari presents 2018 budget

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday afternoon presented the 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The session is moderated by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

It gives us great delight to see you (Buhari) in person, Saraki says in his opening remarks after the Christian and Muslim prayers

We must continue to work together to steady the ship of this (economic) recovery – Saraki

We must ensure that our borrowing is targeted at productive projects – Saraki

Implementation of the 2018 budget must anchor on the Made in Nigeria project – Saraki

The current rate of rural to urban migration is alarming and unsustainable – Saraki

It is pleasing to note that the budget is been presented early. This is a welcome development – Saraki

Immediate steps must be taken to make the 2018 budget an employment-oriented one – Saraki

Saraki concludes speech, invites President Buhari to present budget.

President Buhari thanks all Nigerians for support and prayers while he was on medical vacation.

The 2018 budget will consolidate on the achievements of previous budget – Buhari

2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes – Buhari

Only tailored Nigerian solutions can fix Nigeria’s unique problems – Buhari

Crop production has been one of the main contributors to non-oil growth which rose to 0.45 per cent – Buhari

Bitumen exploration in Ondo is being executed – Buhari

We all want a country that is safe, stable, and secure, Buhari on threats in Niger Delta

A GDP growth of 9 percent is expected in the 2018 budget, says President Buhari

Higher crude oil price supported our economic recovery in 2017 – Muhammadu Buhari

Ogoni clean up is ongoing and being supported by international community – Buhari

Despite the downturn in oil prices …. this administration was able to invest an unprecedented over N1.2 trillion in capital budgets through the 2016 budget – Buhari

We have asked the SWF to look inwards and invest locally – Buhari

As at October 30, 2017, our external reserves increased to $34 billion – Buhari