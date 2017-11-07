UPDATED: Nigerian troops, vigilante repel Boko Haram invasion of Adamawa community

Related News

After fierce battles that lasted several hours, Nigerian troops supported by hunters and vigilantes pushed back invading Boko Haram terrorists in Gulak, headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, officials have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram on Monday night launched an attack on the village. Fleeing residents said the attack commenced at about 7:35 p.m. as the insurgents stormed the village and opened fire on residents.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday morning, the state governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla, confirmed that the attack has been repelled.

“Nigerian Army supported by local hunters have rolled back the invading terrorists in Gulak.

“Though the areas are under Chibok Brigade, but I do call for minute by minute report on what is happening over there. God is giving victory to our security and hunters.

“And as at about 4:00 a.m., normalcy (was) restored,” the governor said.

Residents also confirmed the development.

“Our gallant local vigilantes and hunters supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.

“We slept on mountains and other hideouts; but as I am talking to you this morning, already fleeing residents have begun to return to our houses.

“I can’t give details of casualty but I know one woman was killed by strayed bullet,” said a local resident who simply identified himself as David.

When contacted, the council chairman of Madagali, Yusuf Muhammad, also confirmed that the attack was repelled.

“It was a fierce battle and Nigerian troops and local hunters succeeded in repelling the attack.

“For now, I don’t know the exact casualty figure and no soldier or hunters reported to have been killed; except one woman that was hit by stray bullet.”

Also confirming the development, the administrative head of Nigerian hunters in Adamawa, Usman Wubkenson, said that, “Our men (hunters) supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.

On the casualty figure, Mr. Wubkenson said, “I can’t tell the casualty details for now; many of the terrorists were killed.’’

Neither the army nor the police have released any statement on the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, at least two civilians, a woman and her daughter, were killed in a suicide bomb attack, when two male suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Madagali.

Madagali was the last local government in Adamawa State that was recaptured from Boko Haram insurgents in 2015.