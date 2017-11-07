Buhari to present 2018 budget today

Related News

All is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2018 budget proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly today, Tuesday.

The president had in a letter on November 2 formally informed the Senate and the House of Representatives of the presentation of the appropriation bill.

“In pursuant to Section 81 of the 1999 Constitution, may I crave the kind indulgence of the National Assembly to grant me the slot of 1400 hours on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, to formally address a joint session and lay before the NASS the 2018 budget proposal,” the president said..

Mr. Buhari had earlier sent the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly.

The submission of the documents usually precedes the presentation of the budget estimates to the National Assembly in pursuant to provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

The budget presentation is scheduled to hold by 2 p.m.