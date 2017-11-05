ParadisePapers: Saraki, other world politicians exposed in new offshore leak

Related News

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, is among 40 world politicians whose offshore hideaways were exposed by a new ICIJ investigations dubbed #Paradise Papers.

A review of data obtained by German newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, and ICIJ from two offshore secrecy providers (Appleby and Asiaciti Trust) and 19 secrecy jurisdictions showed uncovered a new offshore shell company owned by the politician. (PREMIUM TIMES will publish a detailed story on the senator on Monday).

The leaked 1.4 terabyte data, now infamously dubbed Paradise Papers, contains 13.4 million records and is no doubt one of the biggest leaks in history.

For a year, more than 380 journalists from 96 media organisations in 67 countries pored over the gigantic data, which cover a period of nearly 70 years, from 1950 to 2016. PREMIUM TIMES is the only Nigerian media organization involved in the investigation.

More than 120 politicians and country leaders, in nearly 50 countries as well as hundreds of business people across the world were identified in the record as users of offshore entities.

Explore the offshore connections of some world leaders, politicians and their relatives and associates below. The interactive is courtesy the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists