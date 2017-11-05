Man City vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners set for Super Sunday test

Related News

The first of the Super Sunday clashes in the Premier League will be going down at the Etihad stadium.

Manchester City who have been firing on all cylinders will be playing host to Arsenal.

Arsenal are the last team to beat Manchester City last season in the FA Cup semi-final and they will be hopping to be the first to do so against City this season.

City have been ruthless this season and Arsenal are nine points behind the leaders.

If Arsenal want to be in the title race, a win today will do them a lot of good.

While we expect to see Alex Iwobi in action, PREMIUM TIMES will serve live updates of the game.

The match starts at 3:15 p.m.

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is starting at the Etihad stadium … Here are the line ups for both teams

ARSENAL : Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Coquelin, Xhaka; Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Subs: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud

MAN CITY: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, Jesus, Danilo, Yaya Toure

Kick Off

Manchester City with a bright start

Free kick to Arsenal.. Sanchez brought down