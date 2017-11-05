Dozens of Boko Haram killed in ambush, 6-year-old boy rescued – Nigerian Army

FILE PHOTO: Boko Haram
FILE PHOTO: Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it neutralised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that troops of 151 Battalion also rescued a six-year-old boy, when troops laid ambush on fleeing terrorist along Banki-Bula Yobe road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, several items including eight bicycles, cutlasses, and a pair of Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces Uniform were recovered from the insurgents.

He added that the military’s ‘Operation Lafiya Dole,’ had continued to gain successes in it clearance operations in Sambisa forest.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Liberty

    But, how come BHT is still able to win converts and thereby keeps getting recruits endlessly?
    We daily read reports of neutralization of the insurgents like their won’t be any significant male population left in these locations, yet terrorism seems irresolvable.