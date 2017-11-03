Buhari orders Ekwueme be flown abroad for immediate medical treatment

Alex Ekwueme
Alex Ekwueme [Photo credit: dailypost]

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed former Vice President Alex Ekwueme be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment, the presidency said Friday.

Mr. Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Mr. Ekwueme’s condition.

The former vice president, who turned 85 in October, reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence on Sunday.

On Monday, his family said in a statement that the former leader’s health was stable.

Mr. Buhari’s directive covers “the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment”, a statement signed by spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

Mr. Buhari “prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery”, it added.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Birds of the same feather…

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    All former presidents and vice presidents are entitled to these trips , another shameful journey for a country which cannot take care of it’s own.

    • Olusola

      At least it is good he hurriedly signed off on this. Only a shameless country treats her leaders and citizens disdainfully. While we hope to rebuild our health facilities, HE Dr Alex Ekwueme deserves Nigeria looks after him.

  • Adejuyigbe. EniOlorun.

    Thanks so much to Mr.President and his administration for immediate intervention, God bless you and move Nigeria forward.

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    The same stunt Jonathan pulled with Ojukwu. The more things change, the more they remain the remain the same