Buhari orders Ekwueme flown abroad for immediate medical treatment

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed former Vice President Alex Ekwueme be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment, the presidency said Friday.

Mr. Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Mr. Ekwueme’s condition.

The former vice president, who turned 85 in October, reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence on Sunday.

On Monday, his family said in a statement that the former leader’s health was stable.

Mr. Buhari’s directive covers “the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment”, a statement signed by spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

Mr. Buhari “prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery”, it added.