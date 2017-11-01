Tottenham vs Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Kane, Ronaldo rumble at Wembley

Related News

Harry Kane is back and he would be leading the line for Tottenham Hotspur as they go head-on against Real Madrid in Wednesday night Champions League clash.

The magnificent Wembley stadium is the arena for action as Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London not to pick an award this time but for crucial points to help his stuttering side stay in contention in the Champions League.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago, leaving them in pole position to progress through to the last-16 stage of the competition.

Victory for either side tonight will be enough to make certain of a place in the next round, as both aim to bounce back from disappointing league defeats last weekend – Madrid to Girona and Spurs against Manchester United.

Kick off is 8.45p.m.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Wembley and the other centres.

REAL MADRID

STARTING XI: Casilla; Achraf, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo

SUBS: Moha, Vallejo, Theo Hernandez, Asensio, Mayoral, Ceballos

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen; Alli; Kane

SUBS: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Dembele, Sissoko, Son, Llorente

Both sets of players have now made their way into the tunnel area, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. This is arguably the pick of the day, as Real Madrid – 12-time European Cup winners – compete at this famous venue, Wembley for the first time ever in front of a sold-out crowd. Despite their pedigree, recent form suggests that Tottenham can get the job done tonight if they turn up.

5′ Madrid are without defeat in the Champions League in five years and they get it under way at Wembley Stadium. Victory for them tonight, or indeed Tottenham Hotspur, will send them through to the last-16 stage of the competition. An early shot on goal from Isco sees Hugo Lloris deal with the ball as Spurs backk off their opponents early in the match.

9′ A bright start for the visitors, as they win themselves a first corner. Isco delivers it and Ramos heads it wide of the opposition goal under pressure from returning Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez. on the other end, Trippier with a ball from deep which has a little too much on it for Kane, allowing stand-in stopper Casilla to collect.

An open start to the contest in the first nine minutes, in front of a full-capacity crowd, but just the one real attempt so far.

13′ Chance for the Spurs as sloppiness in the midfield allows Harry Kane on the ball. His chipped effort however did not catch Casilla unawares as the goalkeeper was able to pluck it out of the air easily.

15′ Tottenham are on top at the moment with possession but they not been able to create any clear cut chances in front of the visitor’s goal.

In other CHampions League match ups, Porto have been put ahead of Leipzig through Hector Herrera in the 13th minute while Donetsk are 2-1 up against Feyenoord

25′ Spurs substitution! Aiderweld off for Mooussa Sissoko after pulling his hamstring

28′ Goal!!! Dele Alli puts the hosts in front. A well deserved goal on the basis of the opening half an hour. Trippier has been a real threat down the right and he gets in behind Marcelo again – albeit marginally offside – to send in a sweet cross for Alli to convert from a few yards out.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli celebrates after opening the scoring. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

It seems that goal has woken the defending champions up. Casemiro has just curled in a good low effort for Lloris to parry. while Ronaldo who has been barely seen works a shooting chance and Lloris is there to help it into the side-netting.

UPDATE! Raphael Guerreiro has given Dortmund the lead they craved at the Westfalenstadion against APOEL Nicosa, closing the gap on Madrid to three points.

40′ SAVE! Decent attempt from Kane as he swipes a volleyed attempt on target, it was routine enough for Casilla to collect. Such an open feel to the match at the moment.

Real Madrid have improved since after Dele Alli goal. but not been able to score goals

Half Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Real Madrid

Champions League – Half Time

Group E

Liverpool 0 – 0 Maribor

Sevilla 1 – 0 Spartak Moscow

Group F

Napoli 1 – 1 Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – 1 Feyenoord

Group G

FT Besiktas 1 – 1 Monaco

FC Porto 1 – 0 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Group H

Borussia Dortmund 1 – 0 APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 0 Real Madrid

As we get set for the second half . It is worthy to note that Dele Alli is the 6th English player to score against Real Madrid in Champions League, before him we had Beckham, Scholes, Alan Smith, Gerrard and Welbeck

Time for the second half. Spurs get the game underway

Kane combines well with Alli but a timely clearance saves the blushes of Real Madrid

Both coaches have stuck with their team with no changes in personnel yet

GOAL Alert! Liverpool 1-0 Maribor Salah nets for the Reds

GOAL ALERT!!! Really looking good for the English teams this night … John Stones has made it Manchester 2-1 Napoli

Scare for Spurs as goalkeeper Lloris initially stayed down, but he is fine to continue.

IT’S 2-0!!!!!!!! Dele Alli does it again!

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur scores his side’s second goal via a big deflection off Sergio Ramos, left. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/BPI/Rex/Shutterstock

Now you wish Dele Alli is a member of the Super Eagles team…. such a star

Alli’s long-range finds the net, courtesy of a big deflection off Ramos!

5 years ago tomorrow, Dele Alli made his MK Dons debut.

Tonight’s he’s scored 2 against Real Madrid in the Champions League at Wembley.

GOAL Alert! Sevilla 2-0 Spartak Moskva (Banega 59)

Spurs chasing a third goal now, as for Madrid they are falling apart defensively. They might be condemned to their first group-stage defeat in five years tonight

SHOT! Kroos with a deflected shot that goes over the crossbar.

GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3-0 REAL MADRID Christian Eriksen increases the tally

Nice counter attack by Spurs as ERIKSEN holds his nerve to beat Casilla after getting a sweet pass from Kane

Spurs Substitution: Mousa Dembele is now on for Harry Winks

CHANCE! Ronaldo sends another shot on target but Lloris keeps it out

GOAL Alert Its now Napoli 2-3 Manchester City.. Aguero with the latest goal

First changes of the night for Real Madrid… Asensio and Mayoral for Isco and Benzema

Meanwhile.. Sergio Aguero becomes Manchester City’s record goalscorer by netting his 178th.in the ongoing game against Napoli

Time is running out on Real Madrid to at least save face with a goal in Wembley