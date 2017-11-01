Dasuki in court for Metuh’s corruption trial

Dasuki in court
FILE PHOTO: Former NSA Sambo Dasuki and others arraigned over misappropriation at the FCT High Court in Abuja

A former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has arrived a Federal High Court to testify as a defence witness in the ongoing trial of former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

Mr. Dasuki’s appearance followed an order of the Federal High Court for a subpoena to be issued on him, through the directorate of the State Security Service, SSS.

Mr. Dasuki has been in the custody of the SSS for over a year despite court orders for his release. He is being prosecuted separately for alleged mismanagement of funds while in office.

The Federal High Court’s directive for the SSS to present him in court was also in obedience to a September 29 directive of the Appeal Court.

Details later

