Why I have not constituted boards of parastatals – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gave reasons why the boards of several parastatals have not been constituted.

The non-constitution of the boards of parastatals of various agencies has affected the smooth operations of such agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Mike Ogirima, blamed the rampant case of quack doctors across the country on the non-constitution of the board of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

On Tuesday, while addressing the National Executive Council meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Abuja, Mr. Buhari spoke on the non-constitution of the boards.

“Last year I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons,” he said.

“Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start. But there have been inordinate delays through several Committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented.”

Apart from the delays caused by getting the “balance right” mentioned by the president, he also gave an indication that the economic recession in Nigeria influenced his decision not to constitute the boards; saying the economy now being out of recession meant “we will have the resources to cater for the appointees.”

“On the other hand I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced,” the president said.

“By the Grace of God these appointments will be announced soon. Especially now that the economy is improving, we will have the resources to cater for the appointees.”

At the APC NEC meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, the president also spoke on the “achievements” of his government.

“We can be proud of our achievements in the last two years, Boko Haram, Niger Delta, Regular Fuel, Improved Power, TSA, Agriculture and Fertilizer, above all, the knowledge that corruption will not be tolerated in this Government. We all know there is CHANGE,” he said.

“Nigeria’s prestige has gone up, Nigeria is now credit –worthy, a clear testimony of which was the over-subscription of the Euro-Bond by 4 times.

“Nevertheless, we are not resting on our achievements. I am quite aware of the challenges before us,” Mr. Buhari said.