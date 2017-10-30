No cabal in Buhari’s govt, it’s a myth – Tinubu

A leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress said on Monday that there was no cabal in the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Mr. Tinubu said this after a closed door meeting with the president at the Aso Villa on Monday.
“What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal? It is a myth,” the former Lagos governor said.
