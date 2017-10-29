One week after deadly battle, Boko Haram attacks another Yobe village

Related News

One week after Boko Haram attacked Sasawa Village in Yobe State killing at least 11 soldiers at a military base, the insurgents attacked another village in the North-eastern state.

The latest attack was however repelled by soldiers, a spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Sasawa attack last Tuesday night with the insurgents carting away a large cache of arms including two gun trucks, communication radios and small arms, according to military sources.

However, an army spokesperson said on Sunday that the attack on Goniri Village on Saturday was successfully repelled.

Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Division with tactical headquarters in Damaturu, confirmed the Goniri attack to the News Agency of Nigeria in Damaturu.

Mr. Ogunsanya, however, could not immediately give details of the operation.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity told NAN that “the insurgents came in from the western flank of the village but were repelled by the soldiers.

“The soldiers had been on red alert since the attack on Sasawa village last Tuesday, making them battle ready.

“It did not take long when we heard the soldiers chanting victory songs, indicating that they were successful over the insurgents,” he said.

Yobe had witnessed a relatively long period of peace before last week’s attack on Sasawa. The state, like Borno and Adamawa, has faced several Boko Haram attacks causing the deaths of thousands of people and displacing several others.