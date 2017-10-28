Maina: Buhari’s critics ‘extremely unreasonable’- Sagay

Itse Sagay
Itse Sagay

President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption adviser, Itse Sagay, has said the anti-graft war of the administration is “pure”, regardless of growing criticisms over the government’s handling of corruption allegations against top officials.

Mr. Sagay said this in the wake of the the controversial re-integration of Abdurasheed Maina, futigitive former pension chief, into the civil service.

Mr. Sagay said critics were being “extremely unreasonable” and desperate to find fault.

PREMIUM TIMES had last week broken news of the shocking recall and promotion of Mr. Maina, which had been shrouded in secrecy by the authorities, including the Ministries of Justice and Interior, and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

Mr. Maina was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following allegations of leading massive corruption to the tune of N2 billion in his capacity as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.

Afterwards he turned fugitive, as the Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sought his arrest.

Since the the news of his secret recall was broken by PREMIUM TIMES, the Buhari administration has faced harsh criticisms of its major boast – anti-corruption fight – with many accusing Mr. Buhari of lacking the will to act against officials of the government under serious allegations of corruption and abuses.

But Mr. Sagay, a senior lawyer and professor of Law, disagreed, saying critics were being unreasonable and only desperate to find fault in Mr. Buhari’s anti-corruption commitment.

“People who are determined to find wrong will find it no matter how pure the situation is,” said Mr. Sagay in interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

He continued: “Maina escaped out of this country under Jonathan. When he was sneaked back into the country, did Buhari know about it? The first time he knew he ordered that the man be dismissed and arrested. What more do you want him to say? I think people are extremely unreasonable.”

Although Mr. Buhari was assessed as acting quickly enough to “order immediate disengagement” of Mr. Maina, a lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, told PREMIUM TIMES the president lacks such powers.

“That was a populist extrication from a hot scandal,” said Mr. Ogunye.

Speaking further, Mr. Sagay faulted the demand that the Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzau and the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, be fired for their role in the recall.

“These are early days. Inquiries are going on to find out the role of everybody. He is not going to fire anybody without getting all the sides. Do you know he even wrote the Head of Service? It is when investigation is concluded, that you start hearing action being taken,” said Mr. Sagay.

Mr. Buhari has since Monday received report on the process of the recall from Head of Service, Wilfred Oyo. But he is yet to act.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sagay has denied resigning from his role as the chairman of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Advisory Committee, PACAC.

“It is absolutely untrue,” he said. “I dey kampe!”

  • Jon

    The main issue that needs to be discussed is: No restructuring or devolution of power to the States until parasites find oil in the North. The North will continue to control Southern oil resources until the North finds oil in the North.

    • KELLOGGS

      ‘Mai gaskia’ turned out to be “my oil and gas killya”.

      • victoria

        I even thought Sagay is one of us that will defend Nigerian people. Now he is now infected with corruption. I respect him before, now Sagays name is now in the black book of Nigeria.Buari,fire parasites around you now like Sagay,Malami,Dambazzau ,and put Malami in Jail

  • Frank Bassey

    Look at the utterance of one who should be an elder statesman. Can you imagine the kind of earthworm eating into the remnants of the President’s fabrics? This is most unfortunate. Does Itse Sagay think life will end with Buhari administration? So, who should take the blame – with all the reports of security officials’ collusion in bringing Maina back, granting him protection; he wrote promotion examinations, was promoted and paid over 20 million salary arrears — tax payers’ money, to add to the huge sum he has looted? Those of you putting poor Nigerians into distraught will never, ever end well. Nemesis must thoroughly visit you all. There will be no hiding place. Dangerous fools.

  • absam777

    Please Prof, don’t allow this Fulani rulers use you and soil your name. Keep out of this particular issue and let them solve their own mess. Buhari brought this upon himself with his insecurity and nepotism. He has allowed his chief of Staff as the de-facto president. Sad.

  • Henry

    I want to ask sagay who gave him security? Who brought him into the country? When will the elites speak without inducment. Pmb is aware of miana why has not acted on those proports

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    This old man has gone senile for sure . He believes that Buhari who commands the entire security outfit was not informed that a person of interest like Maina had re-entered the country through legitimate borders. Buhari was also not aware that he had been reinstated into the federal civil service and Buhari was not aware that he was promoted twice since his arrival. Buhari was also not aware that he was being protected by the DSS, Buhari was also not aware that Maina donated huge sums of money to the electioneering campaign which brought him to office as President ?

    Mr Sagay, you must hide your head in shame, you are either a very big hypocrite or a very big coward or both .

    • Arabakpura

      They are pushing us to a point where we will troop to the streets enmasse! If this kind of comment can come from Professor Itse Sagay, then, hunger is truly a very bad disease!

      • forestgee

        Lol …Prof has monkey pox of the mouth!

  • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

    “PMB’s is one very disturbing spectacular failure of leadership witnessed in Nigeria. As GMB, he came in with so much promises based on pedigree as a general and experience in virtually all rungs of public service plus politics . And many Nigerians yearning for change felt he was the one.
    Earlier in his administration, PMB started with a very inspiring speech and great positive strides in taking over the reins of government from the incompetent and disgraced PDP administration of GEJ . And he was hailed by all and sundry.
    It was however at the crucial tasks of forming a team within the ruling APC and forging alliances with the opposition PDP for good governance, including healing the divisions caused by the 2015 elections for peace and posterity of all Nigerians that PMB started unraveling. This is where his administration set adrift and support base started shifting .
    Inexplicable, PMB’s two years as national leader has only shown that good leadership is more than personal strength of character and attributes , but more about teamwork and achievements. Apparently, identification of key players and proper determination and resolution of critical issues are what determine successful leadership. Unfortunately PMB appears to have failed on both despite intimidating credential. To many Nigerians this is poor leadership .
    Why is good leadership so elusive in Nigeria ? The failures of past and present leadership ought not to be a cause for jubilation because of tribal or political affiliation but a source of deep concern and sober reflection for Nigerians. Our collective destiny is gloomy without good leadership. The catastrophe wrought by poor leadership is not selective.
    The 2019 elections are approaching fast. This is yet another opportunity for Nigerians to get it right on leadership but it doesn’t seem like anything has changed and there will be any change. The hierarchy of the ruling APC is now a choir of Aso Rock while the opposition PDP is in shambles and yet to recover from its last defeat , just as civil society has gone moot and the masses reeling from the pains of an excruciating economic meltdown. The most prepared group is the Aso Rock party .
    PMB should spare the country from further pains by not contesting the 2019 elections. Should Buhari choose to exercise his fundamental right then it is the lot of good Nigerians to eject him from Aso Rock democratically. Failure must never be rewarded with a second tenure.
    Nigerians can do the needful when they come together for a common cause. We did it with the military in 1999 and later with OBJ in 2007. Same was done to the Yar Adua cabal in 2010. Recently Nigerians removed GEJ despite the shameful mobilization of all resources of state including the very intimidating war chest of Diezzani Maduekwe. It is time to come together again once more to oust PMB.” – @rumuphc

  • Rev

    If a man like this as educated and erudite, will adjudge This blatantly fake corrupted anti corruption campaign as pure, then the carcass of the campaign is crass!

    • Arabakpura

      It is absolute bullshit! This regime will decimate a lot of reputation by the time it is done!

  • Sab

    I have a moral question for the law professor. I demand you answer this question with utmost sincerity of your person, profession and patriotism. Oga, if Maina had ran away under the circumstances he did during the administration of say OBJ and sneaked back home under the circumstances he did say during the administration of GEJ, and Jonathan took the action that PMB took, please tell us, would you be this bold to clear GEJ of compliity in the whole thing? Would you be this bold to -lear GEJ of any wrongdoing?

  • Arabakpura

    Ha! Prof has also caught the bug! Why did you then advise them to deal with Diezani when investigations were not concluded! Human beings are very interesting animals! Why did you also advise Buhari to immediately fire Maina? I have been your fan but this is it!

  • thusspokez

    the anti-graft war of the administration is “pure”, regardless of growing criticisms over the government’s handling of corruption allegations against top officials.

    What a contradictory statement.

    “People who are determined to find wrong will find it no matter how pure the situation is,” said Mr. Sagay

    Unlike fugitive Maina, the many wrongs of the Buhari’s administration had willingly presented themselves to the public, there was no need for determination to find them.

  • Gidi

    Another spin that won’t hold water. We got rid of PDP because of corruption, insecurity and incompetence. And Nigerians gave Buhari the mandate to get rid of corruption, secure the country, appoint competent people and guide the economy in the right direction.

    What Prof Sagay is saying, coupled with what we’ve seen over the last 2 years, requires suspension of disbelief. Most corrupt cases are bogged down in court with shoddy (incompetent) prosecution, the economy is stagnant with no clear direction on where it is heading, insecurity returning vis-a-vis kidnapping and public corruption seems to be back to business as usual.

    So, can Mr. Sagay tell us why Nigerians within the age of 18-39 years should entrust another 4 years of their future to Mr Buhari? We need to hear real logical argument not usual insults from the Presidency. Why should i commit the next 6 years to an insipid economy? At least, i am pragmatic enough to expect nothing good on economy front (for the next 2 years) given current policy. Yes, oil price is going no where with global supply glut. Why should we re-elect Mr Buhari under the cloud of corruption and terrible economy?

  • forestgee

    It is extremely unfortunate that Mr Sagay is unreasonable and speaking from both sides of his mouth. This same man appeared on Channels tv and complained that the report of grass cutter was being delayed for too long; that PMB should deal with it immediately.
    The anti corruption war of this government is selective and losing traction; because of nepotism and tribalism in this government. In fact Sagay is part of the problem.