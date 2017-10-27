Buharimeter LIVE UPDATES: Policy makers, experts review President Buhari’s performance, proffer solutions

Related News

An expanded array of public policy experts are slated to attend this year’s edition of ‘Buharimeter’ town hall meeting to discuss the intricacies of the Buhari administration’s policy frameworks two years on.

In a distributed programme, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, said the experts, who were pooled from diverse professional backgrounds, will discuss how the government has been tackling issues of national importance during different segments of the event.

The event will hold today at Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers between 10 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the event.

The event would “broadly examine, interrogate and proffer practical recommendations to the lingering socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country amidst several policies and programs of the government,” organisers said.

A former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa; General-Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Ozo-Esan; and economic analyst, Tope Fashua, are amongst invited panelists.

A former vice-chancellor at the University of Abuja, Nuhu Yaqub, is the chairman of the occasion and keynote speaker.

Their contributions would focus on three priority areas of Mr. Buhari’s government, which include corruption, economy and security.

Other emerging issues such as restructuring, human right abuses, unemployment, amongst others, would also be discussed, according to organisers.

The CDD launched ‘Buharimeter’ shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in to track his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Five ministers participated at the maiden edition of ‘Buharimeter’, which held in June 2016.

In March, the tracker found that Mr. Buhari had only managed to fulfil one out of 13 campaign promises, representing only 7.7% achievement rate. The fulfilled promise was the declaration of assets by the president and his vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo.

But even this is still a subject of intense debates across the country, as many argue that the president did not fulfill the basics of assets declaration or the precedent set by one of his predecessors, Umar Yar’Adua.

Mr. Yar’Adua, now late, distributed copies of his asset declaration documents as filed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which included specific details like locations of properties declared, their worth and family debt profile.

Mr. Buhari’s declaration did not include those specific details.

As at March, ‘Buharimeter’ said the president was in the process of fulfilling about 46.2% of his anti-corruption promises while noticeable actions were yet to be taken towards achieving six of its 13 promises.

Unlike past editions, this year’s would feature a different format as it won’t facilitate an interaction between senior administration officials and participants. Instead, it would feature a wide array of experts invited to contribute at different panels.

Each of the experts would then engage the audience after their initial takes on allotted subject and time.

