FEC approves Nigeria’s 2018 draft budget

President Buhari at FEC
President Buhari at FEC

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the draft budget estimates for 2018.

This was revealed by the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The minister said the Council will liaise with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.

Mr. Udoma, however, declined to comment on the details of the approved budget, saying the Nigerian constitution only allows the president to give out the details and he will do so when the National Assembly is ready to receive the draft.

Thursday’s council meeting, postponed from Wednesday, was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • ROTATIONAL PRESIDENCY

    Rotational Presidency – The minimum requirement for peaceful co-existence by the wealth owners and providers.

    What an irony!!! That the Parasite in chief and the greatest security threat of Nigeria and its constituent countries – Mohammadu Buhari, is the one who ‘presides’ over the so called Federal Executive (FEC) meeting where security issues of highest relevance ought to be discussed. Interestingly so, Nigerians are used to having the critically ill prescribe drugs for self and other patients. This is exactly what FEC represents. Its ailing and opportunistic members are far removed from the realities of the average Nigerian especially of the areas where oil and gas is derived. Most of these sick members of FEC are on the departure lounge of mother earth by virtue of the natural age or terminal ailment or both. Sadly, it is this band of unthinking minds devoid of strategic vision or foresight who chart the course of a Nigeria that has 78.5% of its population under 50…RESTRUCTURING – Regionalism, Outright secession or Confederation is the only approach that will guarantee peace. AND each of the approaches above MUST guarantee a ROTATIONAL PRESIDENCY among the 6 geo political zones. This is the minimum requirement for co-existence. Nothing less will be acceptable to the wealth owners and providers.

  • DanJ

    Budget 2018? What about 2017!