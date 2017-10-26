Buhari’s supporters in Kano violate NBC code, complain to president when sanctioned – Official

Related News

Some supporters of President Muhammad Buhari in Kano violated Nigeria’s broadcast code on a radio programme, then complained to the presidential villa when the radio station was sanctioned, an official has said.

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu, said this on Thursday while speaking at NBC stakeholders forum on political broadcast held on Thursday in Kano.

“There are some people who associated themselves with President Muhammad Buhari and uttered unsubstantiated and unfounded remarks on radio,” he said.

“When NBC sanctioned the radio station, the politicians moved to villa and lodged a complaint that NBC fines a station for supporting Buhari.”

The NBC chief, whose organisation regulates the broadcast media in Nigeria, also said some sanctioned radio stations find it difficult to pay their fines.

“Some media organizations seek extra charges to pay NBC fines when they were presented with inappropriate content that violates the NBC code”, he said.

He added that the commission is operating within the existing laws and cannot fine stations beyond specific amounts

Mr. Kawu lamented how radio stations in Kano violated the NBC code through unbalanced programmes, unsubstantiated remarks and phone-in programmes where the audience get direct access to the studio without a gatekeeper, who screens callers.

In his address, the immediate past chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Attahiru Jega, recalled how a sitting governor during 2011 general election used state government owned radio and aired false results.

“It is the prompt intervention of INEC that saved the state from crisis. But when INEC lodged a complaint to NBC on the incidence, the commission fined the station alone”, Mr. Jega said.

In his remarks, dean of faculty of communication, Bayero University, Kano, Umaru Pate, advocated for a media code against hate and dangerous speech; strengthening the capacity of broadcast professionals and review of the existing laws to eliminate loopholes that allow for the broadcasting of such speech.

“The NBC should invest in carrying out surveys on electoral trends to improve its understanding of the nature of up-coming elections and ensure that hate and dangerous speech are controlled.

“The NBC, UNESCO and civil society organizations should support educational institutions offering media studies to strengthen their curricula to incorporate the teaching of the subject of hate and dangerous speech in their content”, he said.