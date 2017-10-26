It’s official: Justice Salami rejects appointment to monitor corruption cases

Justice-Ayo-Salami
Justice Ayo Salami

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, has confirmed the resignation of retired Justice Ayo Salami as Chairperson of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

Mr. Salami was appointed chairperson of the committee by the NJC in September, years after he left office as president of the Appeal Court under controversial circumstances.

A statement from the NJC’s Director of Communication, Soji Oye, announced the appointment, saying Mr. Salami would head a 15-member committee to implement the task of monitoring corruption cases in the country.

“The Committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts,” Mr. Oye said.

Mr. Onnoghen’s spokesperson, Awassam Bassey, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that Mr. Salami had turned down the appointment.

“Besides what we see in the media, we cannot exactly say what Justice Salami’s reasons are for declining to undertake this all-important national assignment that he was called upon to perform,” he said.

“His Lordship the Hon Chief Justice of Nigeria awaits Hon Salami’s letter of resignation. That’s all I can say at this moment. A more detailed response will be communicated to you when we receive Hon. Mr. Justice Salami’s letter.”

  • Abdullah Musa

    He does not want to be enmeshed in insincerity.

  • Mama Chinedu

    Man of principle and wisdom. There should be more like him. There is still hope for our father land.

  • Dazmillion

    Demented Buhari will not recognize corruption even if it walked into his bedroom and gave him a dirty slap.

    • Fulani Nomad

      Though not the best, at least he can be able to see the difference between ‘Corruption’ and ‘Stealing’.

  • sola

    I really respect his decision. After sending him out in a controversial circumstances, now they realise he’s one of the best man for the job..kudos to Hon. Justice Salami..

  • Sam

    Good decision, how on earth can you bring together JB Daudu and his gang to be part of a team to monitor corrupt judges? The man knows where it will lead is better he reject the offer .

    • wode

      Spot on. I doubt if there is any other reason for the resignation.

  • Moneyz N Horseyz

    No reasonable man will want to board a sinking ship for the days of this despicable government are numbered.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    If the President Buhari wanted to fill EVEY SINGLE government position with an honest and competent man; he can do it.

    The reason this has not been done is because there are other more important considerations to President Buhari than honesty and capacity.

    President Buhari needs to stop thinking the way he currently does.

    People are suffering and Nigeria is bleeding. Every single things our President has achieved since he came to power are things that a serious president can achieve within 6 moths to a year. But he doesn’t have the team nor does he have the competence.

    I wish President Buhari good luck but he needs to change how he thinks. Nigeria can be better but he only needs to make better decisions.

  • JasV

    How can you resign from a job that you did not accept in the first place?

  • Tunde

    When Honest men refuse appointments PMB; you know you are in trouble! Salami probably is unwilling to work with a team full of questionable character.

    You should learn from his example PMB; your team will bring you down if you do not change them now. Some of them are of questionable character; Remove them before it’s too late! This is your last opportunity sir!

    We, your supporters cannot vouch for your team and your government any longer! Do the right thing please!