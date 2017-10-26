LIVE UPDATE: International Seminar on Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan, #C-LAP

Related News

Nigeria’s 774 local governments under the auspices of the All Local Governments Association of Nigeria, ALGON, is hosting an international seminar on developing agricultural assets of their respective areas.

The multi-stakeholder event, which is bringing together international experts in the area, kicks off today in Abuja.

Tagged “International Seminar on Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan, C-LAP” the event is co-hosted by a number of local companies and international institutions and agro-allied companies.

The event will engage stakeholders into building Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan, C-LAP as a blueprint for agricultural revolution in Nigeria using the top to up approach. The document will aid local governments to explore the hidden potentials of their areas and how to leverage on those resources for economic development.

The seminar will therefore bring together stakeholders in the agricultural value chain from all over the world and the country to brainstorm on how to help local governments benefit from their agricultural advantages.

Also, the promoters of the new scheme envision the establishment of demonstration farms of between five and 20 hectares each in each of the 774 local governments of the country. For sustainability and improvements on the value chain, the 774 farms will be linked to national retain chain, wholesale markets and mega food parks.

Expected at the two-day seminar are policy makers, top executives, farmers associations, agricultural entrepreneurs, finance experts, channel distributors, local government officials, among other stakeholders.

Follow live updates of the event here.

10:18am – Opening Prayers. 10: 21am – Introductions and recognition of dignitaries 10:22am – Dumebi Kachikwu, Chairman Accelerated Building Technology gives welcome address. Kachikwu said the idea of C-LAP is to gather data, plan for local farms. He said C-LAP started out of personal farming project he was to start in Delta State. “I found out there is no information. There is no scientific data on anything”. Kachickwu said through C-LAP, farming can help alleviate poverty in Nigeria. He said local governments are too dependent on other tiers of government. He lamented that despite invitation to 774 local governments and the importance of the seminar to them, only one chairman showed up at the event. Participants applaud the participating chairman from Adamawa State.

“How can we make progress when people who are meant to take the lead in driving development in their areas does not take it serious?”