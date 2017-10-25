Finally, Rahama Sadau apologises to MOPPAN, seeks recall to Kannywood

Related News

Over a year after she was expelled from the Kannywood movie industry, actress Rahama Sadau has finally apologised, asking to be recalled.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria MOPPAN, on October 3, 2016 expelled the actress from the Hausa movie industry, over her appearance in a romantic musical video with Jos born singer, Classiq.

In an apology letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Rahama apologised to MOPPAN, asking to be allowed to return to the Hausa movie industry.

MOPPAN is a coalition of associations that sets rules and regulations governing the conduct of actors and actresses, as well as production of movies in Northern Nigeria.

Rahama’s expulsion earned her national and international fame with American singer Akon inviting her for a shoot in the U.S.

In the letter of apology delivered to MOPPAN on Wednesday, Rahama said, “I am human and liable to make mistakes and as a daughter who stand to be corrected. I wish to plead and ask my colleagues, the executive member of all guilds, the entire people of the north and audience at large to forgive me.”

PREMIUM TIMES spoke to Salisu Mohammed, the secretary of MOPPAN on whether the association will accept her apology or not.

“We are going to hold a meeting to discuss on the content of the letter and come out with a definite stand. It is not going to be automatic at all.

“She told the media that she was not served letter of suspension and she was not suspended. She also made lot of comments that are not supposed to come from her,” he said.

Although she was expelled from Kannywood, Rahama was still able to feature in a few Hausa movies, something an official of MOPPAN says may be used in stalling her recall.

Mr. Mohammed said MOPPAN will meet of on Friday to decide on Rahama’s letter.