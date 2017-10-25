Two killed in fresh attack in Plateau community

Two persons were reported killed Tuesday night during an attack in Jol, a village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The chairman of the transition committee of the local government, Emmanuel Jugul, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Wednesday.

He said two other people were injured in the attack and are in hospital.

“Four people were yesterday (Tuesday) night attacked in Jol, two died, the other two persons were badly injured,” he said in Jos.

According to Mr. Jugul, the attack came a day after the corpse of a herdsman earlier declared missing was discovered in the area.

“It is unfortunate that we are recording incidents of attacks again in Riyom Local Government. Two days ago, the corpse of a Fulani boy that had been missing since last week was found by a search party we organized.”

He said the incident of the missing Fulani man was reported to the Special Taskforce on Jos crisis.

The Riyom transition committee chairman had made several appeal for peace to residents of the area.

About 44 persons were reported killed in communal clashes in two local government areas of the state within the last month.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the Plateau attacks and mandated security agencies to forestall such incidents.

