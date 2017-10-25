Jonathan, Dasuki absent as Metuh’s corruption trial continues

Sambo Dasuki (L) and former President Goodluck Jonathan (R)

The trial of a former Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, Olisah Metuh, continued on Wednesday with both former President Goodluck Jonathan and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, absent in court.

Messrs. Dasuki and Jonathan were expected to appear on Wednesday, after a subpoena was issued on them at the request of the defendant.

The presiding judge, Okon Abang, adjourned the matter on Tuesday after ordering that the witnesses appear in court on Wednesday.

The court registrar had, however, noted on Tuesday that Mr. Jonathan was yet to be served with the subpoena by the court officials.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed an application filed by Mr. Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji, asking it to set aside the issuance of the subpoena to his client.

Details of why Mr. Dasuki was absent in court was, however, not asked from the lawyer since the former NSA is in the custody of the State Security Service.

Mr. Metuh has demanded that the two principal actors in the immediate past administration attend trial to help prove his case.

Mr. Metuh is accused of alleged diversion of N400 million received from the office of the NSA.

He has said that the money was paid into an account belong to a company, Dextra investment, following the instructions of Mr. Jonathan.

Details later…

  • Rommel

    I’ll be damned!!!!! knew those law breakers would never be there, as for Dasuki, he is in government custody but for Jonathan, it’s a shame that such a high ranking retired government official could disregard the law of the land under the lame pretext that summons had not been served, did he not read it on pages of newspapers like we did? could he not have found out if it is true, shame on these unpatriotic citizens

    • Daniel

      You mean Buhari’s court?

      Is this how you people intend to justify all the nonsense in this Buhari’s government ?

      Very nauseating government of chains!

      • kinsly

        What nonsense? That ‘JONA the thief ‘ should come to explain himself? Is it not long overdue? Or is it a crime for “JONA the crook” to appear in a Court of Law?

  • Isyaku Muhammad

    This show that They are law breakers

  • thusspokez

    Messrs. Dasuki and Jonathan were expected to appear on Wednesday, after a subpoena was issued on them at the request of the defendant.

    Olisah Metuh defence lawyer is no doubt seeking publicity stunt. Even in western democracies, subpoenaing a former head of state to appear before a court as a witness is rare, and indeed, an empty gesture.

    Irrespective of what you think about former Nigerian heads of state, this case is not about Jonathan but one of his subordinates who is being charged. The defence could have taken statement from the former President if he is willing to provide it or request written statement from him. But it is amateurish to think that you can subpoena a former head of state in any country to appear before a judge as witness.

    Besides trying to embarrassing Jonathan, I don’t know what other motives Metuh has for dragging his former boss into his own mess. One would usually expect subordinates to fall on their swords on their own and not try to bring everyone down with them — something the ‘establishment’ detest.

    • share Idea

      I beg to defer, Metuh should not be blamed rather government of Buhari that charged Metuh to court without have appropriate statement from GEJ. How do you want Metuh to prove his innocence when the principal actors are not charged with him.

      I said it that Buhari is very clueless for starting a fight without properly evaluating the whole picture. Even if Metuh is guilt of the offence he is charged, he could exploit the available option of dragging GEJ into it knowing that court can never reach a proper decision without hearing from GEJ.

  • Richard Wilson

    YOU PEOPLE EXPECT PRESDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN TO COME TO COURT? UNA MUMU DONE DO

  • Dazmillion

    A court of competent jurisdiction subpoena a former president and the man doesnt bother to show up. There will not be any protest from the judicial council or the NBA and we all pretend this is normal. A society is built on the rule of law and when the law is not respected a disfunctional society emerges where the army chief will kill over 308 unarmed civilians over 3 days and nothing will happen.

    Every sensible human being will want out of this contraption called Nigeria and according to IPOB a glorified zoo.