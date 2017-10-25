Jonathan, Dasuki absent as Metuh’s corruption trial continues

Related News

The trial of a former Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, Olisah Metuh, continued on Wednesday with both former President Goodluck Jonathan and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, absent in court.

Messrs. Dasuki and Jonathan were expected to appear on Wednesday, after a subpoena was issued on them at the request of the defendant.

The presiding judge, Okon Abang, adjourned the matter on Tuesday after ordering that the witnesses appear in court on Wednesday.

The court registrar had, however, noted on Tuesday that Mr. Jonathan was yet to be served with the subpoena by the court officials.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed an application filed by Mr. Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji, asking it to set aside the issuance of the subpoena to his client.

Details of why Mr. Dasuki was absent in court was, however, not asked from the lawyer since the former NSA is in the custody of the State Security Service.

Mr. Metuh has demanded that the two principal actors in the immediate past administration attend trial to help prove his case.

Mr. Metuh is accused of alleged diversion of N400 million received from the office of the NSA.

He has said that the money was paid into an account belong to a company, Dextra investment, following the instructions of Mr. Jonathan.

Details later…