Boko Haram: Soldiers kill 11 terrorists, rescue 85 hostages – Official

The Nigerian Army said its troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole under the army’s 3rd Battalion, 22 Brigade have killed 11 terrorists and rescued 85 hostages in its ongoing daily clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram.

The operation carried out on Tuesday ended with the rescue of the hostages at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Borno state.

A statement signed by Sani Usman, army spokesperson said the operation which was successful in achieving its objectives was supported by the Nigerian Air Force alongside some civilian JTF.

“Earlier today, the unit in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by some Civilian JTF, based on credible information carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State”, Mr. Usman said.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, added that the troops discovered and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics base and workshop at Ngaiwa.

“The gallant troops neutralised 11 Boko Haram terrorists”, he added.

Weapons reportedly recovered from the raid are: one gun truck, four already prepared suicide vests, various IED making materials, three dane guns, one Barretta pistol and 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Five motorcycles, 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow were also recovered from the terrorists den.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.