Dambazau lied, I played no role in Maina’s return — Head of Service

Winifred-Oyo-Ita
Head of Service, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has countered the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who on Sunday blamed her and the Federal Civil Service Commission for the reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, to office.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita said through a statement by her Assistant Director, Media Relations, Mohammed Manga, “The attention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been drawn to several media reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and his subsequent posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation wishes to inform the public that the reinstatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“Consequently, the purported reinstatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.”

Mr. Dambazau had in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, denied responsibility for Mr. Maina’s recall to service.

The statement explained that Mr. Maina “was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.”

The minister blamed Mr. Maina’s recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He said the two bodies are responsible for “issues relating to Discipline, Employment, Re-engagement, Posting, Promotion and Retirements of Federal Civil Servants.”

“It is understood that Maina’s last posting was with the Ministry of Interior, and that is probably why he was re-posted back to the Ministry,” the statement added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday ordered the immediate sack of Mr. Maina and directed Mrs. Oyo-Ita to provide a detailed report on the matter to his office by the close of work today.

It is unclear, as at 6:38 P.M. on Monday, if the report has been submitted. Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said he had no update on the matter when contacted at 6PM today.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday exclusively reported that Mr. Maina, who is on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was secretly recalled to service and promoted to head a directorate in the Interior ministry.

  • Dazmillion

    Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina reinstatement came directly from the presidency, the story is still unfolding.

    • Someone

      looks presidency is saying he was misled. he should be arrested for allowing a criminal into government.

  • Factsayer

    Liars at Aso Rock. Lying has expiry date.

  • Bright Henry

    Premium Times please do us a favour and did deeper to see who is responsible for this.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      G, PT don try na, we too as citizens can try small investigation lol

  • emmanuel

    Nigeria is in a state of anarchy. Every man to himself.
    Buhari, Malami and Dambazzau are all involved.
    Magu played the last minute role to ensure that Maina escape again.
    Maina should be given Dasuki’s treatment when caught, to bail, no appearance at trial, just remain in the prison

  • Timothy

    I hope you guys know you are exposing your corrupt and incompetent tendencies to the world….recruitment and reinstatements of any individual has a process and if by now we are all relying on news reports and online media then its a shame that you dont have what it takes to manage your office…the Ministry of Interior if overseeing security agencies anf how can a Ministry of Interior not do a background check of who it employs, especially to director level….but if it comes to common man you will ask him to go and collect LGA and Police clearances…shame…Head of Service you too have made a blunder…someone accuses you of the reinstatements and instead of clarifying the information and find out if truly he was reinstted you just clim no knowledge of it….no asking how the medi got to know about it and if it is true or not….you just went for the quick and oldest excuse in history…its not our fault? SHAME ON ALL OF YOU.

    • Sam

      Can’t agree more.

      • Gary

        Yes, you eRats are applying the oldest trick in propaganda: muddle issues in order to spread the blame and not assign responsibility to the guilty party.
        The HoF should have kept quiet and allowed her name to be sullied by the ethnic conspirators who brought Maina back and thought they had safely hidden him in the Interior Ministry.
        Do you guys are more concerned about the optics than the ethics and brazen criminality of this caper?
        Una dey try.

        • emmanuel

          He wanted her to behave like Osibande the fake Prophet.

    • emmanuel

      Your dementia need immediate attention. So the Head of Service is your target to divert attention? What do you want the woman to do? Come to your slum home to tell you how everything was done without her knowledge? How the Accountant General got verbal clearance from Buhari before the so-called arrears of N22 million was paid to Maina?

  • Man_Enough

    This investigation should be very simple for s serious reporter. The man would have carried out some documentations on resumption. With FOI at their disposal it is just a matter of backward follow up and the origin of the recall will be revealed. Investigative journalism please!

    • Screw-em

      You are the only one with common sense here. Sadly, the rest are wearying sectional and tribal blinkers and foaming in the mouth like rabid dogs simply because of the success of this administration in tackling corruption, insecurity, the gradually restructuring and stabilization of our bastardized economy. The destabilising forces spearheaded by the derranged coward Kwanu won’t rest, until they see Sai Baba squirm in his own stool, but Baba is far too steady for them to shake.

  • FreeNigeria

    Buhari and his dysfunctional government of liars and parasites.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    I knew Dambazzau was lying. He is neck deep in this mess and should be investigated.

    • Sanssouci

      But you know this story is still not adding up, Dambazzau is a retired general, former chief of army staff, how could he think this stunt could ever work? Has anybody seen Maina? Are we sure he didn’t just orchestrate all this with his former crooked cronies from his dubai getaway to maybe test the waters? After all forging civil service documents is child’s play…. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind could think for a minute that this could fly, i just can’t

      • MilitaryPolice01

        Common bro, have you forgotten this same stunt man packaged the late Umar Yar ‘Adua into Abuja knowing fully well the man was fully incapacitated. Don’t give them the benefit of the doubt, these men have thick skulls.

        • Sanssouci

          you have a point sha but it just sounds almost suicidal to me, perhaps they know that Buhari is even more inept and aloof than we’ve been saying?

          • MilitaryPolice01

            They know he is not too sharp and very slow hence so much they do behind his back knowing he wouldn’t know.

            In fairness, If not for the PT expose, most of us would not have known, they would have packaged him till 2018 when he ‘honourably’ disengages from the civil service to contest for the Borno Governorship.

          • Sanssouci

            But then think about it, forget PT, how long will you “hide” a director, who is a household name whose case is fresh that everybody knows, in the ministry of the interior in this 2017? when even the cleaners there surely have smartphones? Even without PT is was just a matter of time, are u telling me there are no concerned whistle blowers or disgruntled staff in the ministry of interior? how would you hide their HR director from them? Even without PT this thing could not have remained a secret by Christmas this year

          • MilitaryPolice01

            Excellent reasoning bro, the man wasnt meant to come back to take the seat, they were just testing the waters and then slowly but gradually easing him in even though he is not physically present and then after a few months he gets a proper retirement to help wipe away the bad record from the sack in 2013. Now the game plan is 2018/2019, he becomes APC Governor and has immunity for 8 long years after which his case file would have been soaked in dust. Maina is still in Dubai, he never stepped foot into Nigeria.

          • Sanssouci

            This scenario my friend sounds plausible

      • Sword of Damocles

        Actually you need to listen to the wiki leaks tapes when he was COAS and was clandestinely meeting with US intelligence officers at the various CIA safe houses in Abuja(in the middle of the night) to “inform’ on the mood of the NA while Late President Yar’Adua was dying in Saudi Arabia. I found them very enlightening indeed

  • Gary

    Thank God, the woman has disavowed any involvement in Mainagate.
    Nice try, Mr. Dambazau. Next excuse, please. Mrs. Oyo-Ita is not willing to be the scapegoat for your Aso Rock shenanigans.

  • AryLoyds

    Hahaha this kasala is getting interesting. Nigeria is now a fulani caliphate were anything goes.
    Wallahi Buhari and his goons are parasites and criminals.
    The appointment of this animal would have only come from his brother buhari and co!
    The animals think that this woman will take the blame just like the VP alias pastor.

    Animals in human skin running wild in the ZOO!!

  • Agba

    Anybody who still believe that Buhari will save their future need to examine their head

  • Otile

    Maybe the devil did it since nobody can trace who reinstated the crook.

  • emmanuel

    Why do these people act like animals? It is on record already that Maina was paid N22 million upon his return as salary arrears and that The Accountant General made the payment.
    These clearly are the reasons Buhari made his nepotic appointments, so that he can commit all forms of criminality in cahoot with his tribesmen under the cover of darkness.
    We told you how Buhari came into power in 1983 and arrested only people from the South and allowed his people in the same government go free.
    This situation is even worse than he did then.
    May God bring all those who aided Buhari into office to justice.

    • Gamba

      Were you aware of the 1983 REGIME very well that you can cheaply make such comment my brother? Please with due respect let’s criticize every wrong doing but not blackmailing. I raised my case. Thanks

      • emmanuel

        Oh, so you think everyone who play in the social media are very young and have no knowledge of the past? I know Buhari much more than that.
        In the years in between when he left office and 2015, sometime in his visit to some retired Generals, they would make jest of his hypocritical life when he leaves. Unfortunately, they all quietly warned Nigerians before the election, but would not heed.
        Everyone is suffering today except your people; he has come out to empower, while he destroy the South completely.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    If no one gets fired from their job as a result of this incident it will cement my serious concerns about President Buhari’s leadership qualities.

    Already, everywhere i go, the general discussion is ‘ What is wrong with President Buhari’?

    President Buhari’s actions (and inactions) are concerning and his performance as a leader is VASTLY different from the legend and myth surrounding the man.

    Something is wrong with our beloved president. He is not performing the way we expected. something is very wrong

    • emmanuel

      His acts are similar to King Nebuccadnezer of the then Babylon when God rejected him, shortly before he became a co-tenant with Animals in the bush.
      People refused to believe me shortly before he returned from the last sojourn when i said he had been rejected by God.
      His mind no longer work in unison with his body

    • Gary

      Sorry to burst your bubble but based on his antecedents (fruits as Jesus called it), Buhari has consistently put loyalty to his tribe and religion above everything else in his public life.

      Don’t take my word for it, just do your own research of his public record. We know Buhari by his fruits. You folks have to stop being in denial about who this man truly is; if you want peace, justice and democracy to reign in Nigeria.
      Please see and say the truth for the sake of our people, ALL of our people (the Fulani too who will live with the consequences of Buhari’s policies) now trapped in the misery of misrule in Nigeria.

      • Arabakpura

        There is no reason to trouble your self further! Gen Buhari is superintending a criminal association if more than forty thieves; he has surpassed Ali Baba! I can’t even shout anymore! They have added 419 to stealing!

    • Arabakpura

      Gen Buhari is only physically present but he has no presence of mind – which renders him very dangerous and the rest of us very vulnerable!

  • Ken

    Very shameful. No corruption fight by buhari

  • Otile

    No other corruption has damaged Buhari’s reputation more than these illegal hiring of his relatives and family members. His reputation is eroding so fast that the sensible people who supported him are now disowning the hypocrite. Even the few people who supported his occasional massacres are rinsing their hands.

  • Intrepid

    DANBANZZA!

  • Action Group

    “Truth is an open wound and only time will heal it” – Shehu Uthman Dan-Fodio. Nigerians are curiously waiting to know who and who connived together to reinstate Mr. Maina without Mr.President’s approval. It’s a shame on the cabal in the Presidency particularly the Chief of Staff who may be culpable of complicity because Abdurasheed Maina is from his state, Borno.This matter would determine how serious the fight against corruption by PMB is perceived by opposition and Nigerians in general. Heads should roll to serve as deterrent to other saboteurs in government.

  • Arabakpura

    At this point, it is incontrovertible that Gen Buhari has employed criminals and positioned them everywhere in his administration! He needs to fire Gen Dan bazzau or Dan buzzu; or we may start asking for him to step aside if he can’t take charge of his army of thieves!

    • Someone

      they are products of nepotism. nothing good comes from nepotism, it replicates.

  • john peters

    when GEJ said that apc and buhari govt is best in lies and propaganda,govt touts and lying lai mohammed,onochie,okey okechukwu,igbokwe etc attacked him,now see what is playing out about maina,minister of interior said office of the head of service cleared and hire maina,but OHS is denying it and that they no nothing about it,who is fooling who,buhari mr.integrity.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot and narrow-minded sectionalist Muhammadu Buhari is running a government of Northern criminals for Northern criminals by Northern criminals. Shikena.

  • Psalm Baba

    President Buhari and his cabal government reminds me of ALADIN ANDMTHE FORTY TIEVES, only a different government will revela who is the king of thieves, Buhari is shluting ablut PDP thiefes outside but he turns blind ye tomthe APC thieves right in front lf him, in hos own household anmdkitchen cabinet, the cprruprion scandals are becoming roo many, ecen aso rock clinic that has received nillions has inadequate syringes and paracetamol. I dont undersrand how a man claims to be Mr integrity but appoints and surrounds himself with thieves that he cannot replace or re-shuffle, he even defends and excuses them, same President said if anyone brings any credble evidence againt his appointees he will act is still taking rime to study babachir Lawal IDP and Oke Ikoyi towers reports, IS THAT SINCERITY OR INTEGRITY? People have to make so much nosie before u sacked Babachir lawal when the evidence was overwheling, u were defending him but were later forced to saxk him and now u are sitting on his report? IS THIS HOW BUHARI EANTS TO FIGHT CORRUPTION TO A STAND STILL? IS THIS THE SANITY AND REFORM HE WANTS TO NRING TO PETROLEUM MINISTRY BY NOT STOPPING THE CORRUPTION BUT RE-DIRECTING THE BENEFICIARIES? WITH AN A SUPERVISING MINSITER AND NNPC NOARD WHO ARE GOVEN NO AUTOETY AND POWER TO SULERVISE OR OVER SEE ANYTHING SO THAT THEY WILL NOT DISRUPT THE AGENDA? Peole are not foold, they are seeing whay is happening and Buhari is making himeslf look like a moron worse than a clueless. A sincere presidnt and competent manaher issues queries and acts accordingly, he does not kep corrupt peole in office or asks for reports that he will sit down on an dallow to gather dust, THIS IS WHAT U GET WHEN U VOTE A SEMI-ILLITERATE AS PRESIDENT, PEOPLE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HIM

  • Sheikh Messi

    Hmm…interesting times.
    I thought the likes of Kay soyemi, tundemess/tunsj, amazing2012, Maria, abdulmojeed, dan tsoho, Julius, etc claimed to ‘hate’ corruption?
    So why are they all pretending to be deaf and dumb now? WHY??
    Hahahaha! Na una bodi go tell una!
    LWKMD!!!!
    HAHAHAHAHAHAA!!!!!!

  • Baby Taraba

    FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN! RUN! RUN!! RUN!!! RUN!!!!

    SAI BABA!
    A-fee-fee!
    CHAINS!!!!!

  • Someone

    someone will be the scapegoat. has efcc arrested maina??????????????????

  • Someone

    looks presidency is saying he was misled. he should be arrested for allowing a criminal into government

  • realist

    If Buhari is wise and truly sincere, he ought to have sacked all these criminals that are in this government. But he continue to behave like a biblical Eli, who was condemned by God due to the way he pampered his children.

    • Kallah Bature

      Embrassment is what you will continue getting when you allow the appointees of the previous government rejected by most Nigerians to run the show. The APC government is generous to a fault for not carrying out the needed change in government to have its own people deliver the promised change.

  • We should not look far,the players involved in this scam can only be top dogs,please don’t look far,i can bet my last dime on it that it was the usual suspect,the arrow head of the cabal in the presidency,he is the only one with gut to facilitate it,thank god madam Ita was wiser,otherwise she would have been a goner!…she is still not safe,let us watch on,the narrative is becoming very interesting!.

  • Mani_Kay

    BREAKING NEWS ………. BUHARI EARNS WORLD MEDAL OF DISHONOUR FOR CORRUPTION & CERTIFICATE FORGERY

  • Buharin daji

    Buhari Ole barawo

  • Julius

    Damn, she didn’t say who was responsible for his recall. I believe she is in the know from the beginning to the end so, why is she not talking ? Who is she protecting ? All she be coming out in due course. Somebody or some people don fucked up !

    • The Optimist

      You are right! She is only trying to be smart in a politician style.

      • Julius

        Yes but, she shouldn’t be playing smart with those bastards trying to pin it on her. They do not understand niceness !

    • Gary

      Her intention was simply to clear her name in the public record and not embarrass the government she serves as HoF.
      Any specifics as to who did what, how and when will be covered by her formal response to the query to the President.
      And if Abba Kyari tampers with it, I’m sure a whistleblower will leak the details to the public.

      The Aso Rock cabal overplayed it’s hand has now been outed with no hiding place in this roiling scandal. This will be the defining moment for the Buhari Presidency. He now has to choose between his betrayed supporters and the men he chose chose to form his kitchen cabinet.
      Time to get into the Easy Chair and pass the popcorn on the unfolding drama of Mainagate.

      • Julius

        She is a better person that most people I know because If I were her, I would have been giving names, address and phone numbers of the people involves especially when one of the corrupted one is trying to pin the shit on me. I know she has nothing to do with it maybe carrying out the instruction she was given . We will find out

        • Gary

          With the current intrigues and backstabbing in the Buhari Presidency, any smart government official has to do CYA (Cover Your Ass) in their daily routine.
          I will not write a memo to the President that will be routed through Abba Kyari & Co without copying the Oftice of the Vice President so that someone else has details of what was written and when.
          No verbal instructions from anybody that I will act upon unless put in writing.
          That’s bureaucratic CYA …in case sh*t hits the fan then one is covered. All Mrs Oyo-Ita needs to do is simply present the paper trail of instructions she received about reinstating Maina into service. And who asked that he be paid his salary arrears. End of story for her involvement.

          • Julius

            Sorry, I didn’t read your whole comment but, I will cover my ass by telling the truth. Forget about the job , my name is more important. I know what’s going on, tho some folks might think that I don’t. What’s going on now has been going on forever even when we have southerners as the president and in most high positions in the government, the Northerners considers us “baboon dey work”. They are arrogant and hate taking orders from their southern ogas. What I do not do is hate people just for hating sake or because he or she doesn’t come from my side which is what most do here. By the way, what has our southern elites, politicians done for us ????

          • Gary

            She’s dealing with the folks the President trusts above his own wife. Her response still has to go through the CoS who has to be a major player in the Maina saga.
            So she’s done the best she can for now protect her name without being seen as disloyal.
            Her next move will be determined by the response to her explanations. If they fire her unjustly, then she’ll be free to go public with her own side of the story. Right now she’s covered by the Official Secrets Act and cannot just divulge official communications in the course of her job.
            That’s why I’m sure that Oyo-Ita isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Or she’ll proceed to sing like a canary about what she knows if they fire her.

    • Someone

      dont mind her. i know these types of people, she wants to retire with full pension. someone above her agreed to it, she knows, but it should come from their mouth, not hers.

      • Julius

        Not when they tried to make her look guilty by pinning it on her. Hell, she should just come out and tell us and we will fight if they fire her for telling the truth. Her pension will be okay. BY the way, I’ll be surprised if she doesn’t have a house in the UK, or the U S already. Most in her position does.

  • Maria Darego

    Mrs Oyo-Ita has slammed the ball back to where it came from! Smart woman. Someone in the Presidential Villa took the decision to recall Mr. Maina. The most likely candidate would be Chief of Staff Kyari. The only question that people should ask is if Mr Kyari can act by himself without the knowledge of the President. The scenario I see is that Mr. Maina probably paid through his nose and was guaranteed a soft, clean landing by people with sufficient authority close to The President. Something went wrong along the line. Maybe what Mr Maina paid was not shared very well and some people felt cheated and decided to blow the whistle. Or Maybe Ibrahim Magu at EFCC decided to blow the whistle on the cabal around the President that has been tormenting him. Whatever happened, the President was backed into a corner and was preparing to sacrifice Mrs. Oyo-Ita!!! Now that Mrs Oyo-Ita has slammed the ball back, let us see what happens next. Mr. Buhari has a habit of always surrounding himself with thieves who just steal and steal and steal while Mr. Buhari pretends not to know. The same people who extorted $200 million from MTN and delivered a soft landing for MTN in their NCC fine saga are also behind this.

    • Kallah Bature

      The NCC is unfortunately in the habit of looking the other way when the service providers(especially GLO)shortchange their customers mainly through poor data network.The change Mr.President promised us is yet to reflect through NCC.

  • The Optimist

    You claim you played no role but were you aware of it? Come clean by denying knowledge of it.

  • Mentus

    Well done PT for exposing this and keeping on at it until Buhari had to take notice. This otherwise would have been swept under the rug as usual. More grease to your elbow.

  • Bassey Frank

    Madam, for refusing to co-operate, consider your job over. You are on your way out of the service because the government belongs to a cabal of kinsmen. Pity.

    • Someone

      its sad when a government is nepotic. it affects everyone. this lady must be afraid of her job because of those nepotic people around buhari

  • sab

    Its not enough for PMB to order for Maina’s sack, he should face prosecution like his alleged accomplices in the N100 billion Pension fraud. That is the only justice could seem to have been done. Orosanya and co are being docked for the multi billion naira pension fraud so Maina should be made to stand behind the dock too.

  • OGK

    This is an award-winning effort by the Premium Times. One is sure that Vanguard and ThisDay must have had insight into this story but as usual carried out their cash-and-carry journalism.

  • Muhammad

    Looking forward to how this drama unfolds

  • Someone

    this maina guy was only qualified in stealing. nepotism, nepotism, nepotism.

  • Mr-LAW

    Mains is one of the hausafulani Islamic cult boys who spent everything they can to see Jonathan out from office . There are many of them “ criminals “ still in the government of the day, recomposed with high positions for their role that brought Apc into power.
    Who says Buhari wasn’t aware to Mains reappointment!

  • forestgee

    The most despotic government with nepotism in the history of Nigeria. CABAL fully in charge

  • manager

    Every body is denying now l think lam the one that brought maina back

    • thisnigeria

      So funny a guy!

  • baba jafaru

  • Sam A

    Recalling an embezzler and looter of Police Pension Fund to come back to his post or higher post in government ,is like calling back, Onenusi , Annini, Shina Rambo to be the Finance Minister , Governor of Central Bank and Head of Treasury .Mr Abdulrahman Dambazul has no shame , this was the guy who black out Abuja Air Port to smuggle Late Yar’Adua into the country for his selfish interest.He should have been allowed to work in LG council talk less of being a cabinet minister . This is how best to aid corruption, nepotism, cronyism and all evil that comes with it .

  • Someone

    has he been arrested??????