BREAKING: EFCC storms Maina’s $2 million mansion

EFCC Official in front the the sealed mansion (Photo by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Date: 10/23/2017)
Mobile police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday stormed a mansion belonging to embattled civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been on the wanted list for about two years.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who visited the building at No. 10 Hamisu Musa Road, Jabi, around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, saw stern looking police officers giving cover to an operative in mufti who was marking the house in red.

The building is believed to have been bought for $2 million.

Another of Mr. Maina’s houses located at No. 12, Road 11, Kado Estate is also billed for similar exercise.

The whereabouts of the embattled civil servant is not known.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered his sack and called for an investigation into how he was recalled into the civil service despite being on the wanted list of the EFCC.

Sealed mansion of embattled civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina by EFCC. [Photo by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Date: 10/23/2017]
  • Spoken word

    high level games going on right now in this government.unfortunately it is the people that will suffer.

  • Sam

    So the Maina guy has evaporated again?

    • Agba

      Since yesterday MAINA has left for DUBAI again BYE BYE ,That is why the senate refuse to confirm MAGU because is a criminal

      • Julius

        Those same Senators might be shielding him…you can never tell with these people.

    • Julius

      Lmaooooo..abi ooo.What a country !

  • Rollingdollar

    A highly sought fugitive managed to get himself back into the civil service and the same EFCC that declared him wanted did not know about it until Premium Times broke the story. It’s either EFCC is grossly incompetent or they are just playing games with Nigerians. Shame on EFCC

  • Agba

    efcc is a FRAUD,this is just fire brigade approach,MALAMI was involved in this scandal

  • elvis

    buhari is just deceiving himself. he is fully aware of the reinstatement and now he is looking for a way to save his face.

  • Anonymous

    Hahahahaha, lol, u guys are jokers, ur own minister re-called and re-instated him and defended it, nkw u want another report that will gather dusk? U cannkt gove the interior minister a query to answer? U want another investigatove report for what shluls be a purely police matter? U guys are jokers and very unserious people trying to save a face and reputation that u dont have not to talk of loosing. People must force and bemd your hand before u re-shuffle or replace obviously incomeptent, underachievong and corrupt aso rock elements andthier cohorts in government and private sector. Twice u sent Magis name for confir ation and twice ur own DSS said No, everyone knows u guys are running a cabal government of diferent conflciitng personal interests and Buhari is weak and not in charge, that is why babachir lawla said “WHO IS THE ORESIDENCY”, cus the presisnecy is WE WE.

  • Bunkaya Gana

    The minister of Interior can never in all honesty tell me that he was not part of the scam. As Minister of Interior, he knew or ought to have known that this was a wanted guy. How can Maina resume at the Ministry of Interior, submit his posting letter to the Minister as Director HR and Danbazzau claims he was not aware of the process that brought him back. If this story had not broken out, the HOS and Danbazzau would have covered it so well that Buhari will not even know. Buhari is on his own on this issue of kwarraption.

  • emmanuel

    Look at the house owned by a civil servant whose monthly salary was not more than N700,000.00 monthly as at when he ran away.
    APC trolls well done.
    Dambazzau and Malami must go.
    Magu knows Maina’s where about

  • Sword of Damocles

    They should storm DSS HQ in Abuja, or one of DSS safe houses if they are really serious. I am confident they will find him there or Lawal Daura’s hose in Abuja. The ruling elites have RUBISHED our country almost beyond redemption. Mr Buhari, its past MIDNIGHT to remove these worthless sectional people(& boy, the list is LOOOONNNNG) you put in high places.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    There is no way the security services will not know this crook’s whereabouts. DSS-DG Lawan Daura is an enabler of corrupt practices and a fence for the dirty class in the nation. His conduct makes him undeserving a day longer at that post.

  • wode

    What has EFCC being doing before now? This man has been reportedly re-instated for the past 3 weeks in the same Abuja. They should please stop playing to the gallery.