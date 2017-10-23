BREAKING: EFCC storms Maina’s $2 million mansion

Related News

Mobile police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday stormed a mansion belonging to embattled civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been on the wanted list for about two years.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who visited the building at No. 10 Hamisu Musa Road, Jabi, around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, saw stern looking police officers giving cover to an operative in mufti who was marking the house in red.

The building is believed to have been bought for $2 million.

Another of Mr. Maina’s houses located at No. 12, Road 11, Kado Estate is also billed for similar exercise.

The whereabouts of the embattled civil servant is not known.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered his sack and called for an investigation into how he was recalled into the civil service despite being on the wanted list of the EFCC.