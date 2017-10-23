Buhari orders immediate sack of Maina, demands probe of recall

Muhammadu Buhari talking
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the immediate dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, a civil servant who went missing for years after being declared wanted for corruption, but was recently reinstated to a higher post.

The president said the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s return to the civil service must be investigated.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari had ordered “immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service.”

The president directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, a report on the circumstances leading to Mr. Maina’s recall.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Friday exclusively broke the news of the secret recall of Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

Mr. Maina, who was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service, was reinstated as director in charge of human resources in the Ministry of Interior.

Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, confirmed the recall on Sunday.

The minister however blamed Mr. Maina’s recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The two government agencies are yet to comment on the allegation.

Read the statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Monday:

PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS MAINA’S DISENGAGEMENT FROM SERVICE

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mamman

    Now, that is what I am talking about!!! Go, Baba.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Hahahahaha Nigerians are so used to expecting nothing from their leaders that once in a while when they do What they are supposed to do, it elicits masturbatory excitement.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Sack of Maina or that of his sponsors?

    • Tommy Soto

      eliminate the entire rat’s nest of culprits, from the bottom to the top.

      • Abdullah Musa

        Right, Tommy!

    • Datti

      Do you know his sponsors? The report might tell us

      • Abdullah Musa

        Could Maina have promoted, posted himself to Ministry of Interior?
        Whoever did that, and at whoever’s behest are the sponsors.

  • elvis

    submitted to the office of chief of staff. hahahahahaha. this buhari is a jocker. nothing good can come out of this man. i have already seen it all

    • simon tor gideon

      But the chief of staff is the cordinator of all activities relating to the president so why nothing will come out of it?You expect the president to leave his duties and come to the HOS himself?Skeptic and uninformed Nigerians will always baffle me.#

      • elvis

        if you are informed you will know that the chief of staff is the most corrupt person in this government and he is the reason most reports on corruption have not seen the light of the day. open your eyes please before you get more baffled.

      • Julius

        Yes but, you know these people thinks it was the president that called the man and personally reinstated him back to the service and nothing will make them believe that it’s not the case.

      • wode

        You see… some people don’t even know how government work. They don’t know how close Chiefs of Staff are to President and Governors. They don’t realize that there are millions of things that requires the President’s attention. They don’t know that, even a Governor, not to talk of the President, would already have all his days for the next one months, if not two, already booked. Some have never visited a Governor’s office before to know the kind of protocols it required before you can see or route a message to a governor, not to talk of a President. Seeing people like that commenting, you can only do one thing – excuse their ignorance!

        • simon tor gideon

          You are very correct

        • So oju abe niko

          You are no doubt correct, but you have also made a strong case for why this corrupt COS to the president should have been sacked long ago. The position is too strong to leave to someone with a stench of corruption like the current occupant.

    • Ola

      There is always procedure in the way government works. Somebody must get the report before it gets to the President and in this case it is the COS.

      Even if we have issues with the COS’s position on this matter, he still has to do his job until a new person takes over.

      • elvis

        he has no job to do there. if buhari is serious then he should sack people like that cos they will always create credibility problems for him. this was the same man that prevented the minister of state for petroleum from seeing the president.

      • Julius

        I simply thank you !

  • stevola

    Not only sacked, but should be arrested. How can this happened in a sane nation?

  • Iskacountryman

    we blame the press….BUT why are they sacking a wanted an, instead of arresting him?

    • Agba

      Since yesterday MAINA is missing again,on his way to DUBAI;

  • Watch man

    Good move, but wait a minute. Where is the report on the grass-cutter man, Babachir? Has it been acted upon? Hope this Maina case will not enter voicemail?

  • Tommy Soto

    Bye bye Oyo-Ita, or Abba Kyari, someone or both will be sacked this week.

    • Julius

      I agree. Whoever should be fired. Period.

    • Solomon Brown

      Attacking the symptoms never cures the disease. Get real.

      • Julius

        Retard, so they should be left alone ?…

  • Solomon Brown

    There is no wiggling your way out of this one Baba, no….no…no you have to fess up to the fact that your government is corrupt. The scales have been weighed and you have been found wanting…… Just sit back, enjoy all you can, and await your judgement.

    • Julius

      There you go, what else can be expected from you? I say nada ! There is nothing that Buhari can or will do that will have a benefit of doubt by the likes of you. You simply too bigoted and simple minded to even think that he might not have been aware of the whole nonsense from the beginning but, must deal with it as it appears he is doing now. It was a share madness by anybody, whoever might be that brought him back to the service and we all agreed with that but, not abusing the President b4 knowing who was behind it. I’m sure somebody ordered him reinstated and we will find out soon.

      • Solomon Brown

        Well everything Buhari has done from 1983 up until now, just shows the type of individual he really is. The reason he is president today, is because folks like you refuse to read the signs, and some of you will follow him to the very end, even when you are aware he is leading you off a cliff. My consolation is that the wool is coming off the eyes of most Nigerians, you are free to keep on groping in the dark, it is entirely up to you….. cannot help you beyond pointing out the obvious. Have a great day.

        • Datti

          How old were you in 1983?

          • Solomon Brown

            Irrelevant. Receipts are everywhere if you care to look.

        • tundemash

          Still eating sour grapes !

        • Julius

          Must you go straight to abusing him when a news like this comes out without waiting to find out how exactly nonsense like that can happen ? See, I know enough to think that the president might not even know anything relating to the man back to the civil service so, I held my fire…waiting to hear what he has to say. Stuff like that happens in government where bureaucrats has a say and influence.Na so government be everywhere. Now, let’s see wetin go shele.

  • elvis

    buhari thinks he can bamboozle us with this fire brigade reaction. please update us on all the corruption issues in your government and stop deceiving yourself.

  • Dan Arewa

    Abdulrashid Maina have play a wrong gamble. You have ease EFCC on how to arrest you.
    Welcome on board of FFK, Metu, Dasuki and their likes.

  • Commendable!…but submitting the report to Abba Kyari office kills the probe,won’t say more than that for now!.

    • Datti

      I agree with you. The woman needs to leak her report o

      • Sanssouci

        lol!!

  • wode

    Nothing less than this is expected from the President. And beyond this, there has to be serious consequences for those who know about this reinstatement of Mr Maina. It’s quite embarrassing.

    The President has to step up his game. There is no room for any unnecessary delay. Whoever is found wanting should not only be shown the way out but also be given the appropriate sanction.

    What is happening is a demonstration of a case of lone fight of corruption war by the President. It shows that not many people working with the President are truly together with him in this fight. It’s quite disheartening.

  • Arabakpura

    5 Gbozas to Premium Times for helping us catch this very bold thief! He has accomplices and we must identify them no matter whom they are! Nigerian media must Nigerian masses to reclaim their country!

  • oyoko

    That’s my President! surely Nigeria is beginning to get leadership

  • Kelly

    Another Probe?????????????????????? Please Mr. President you have not even done anything on the Grass Cutter and Ikoyi Billions Probe and you are ordering for another probe that will end up in your drawer!! Yeye liars and deceitful vagabonds…

    • Bola

      You can never be pleased, you only saw the probe, you didnt see the immediate dismissal, this your hatred will lead you to no where but will make him perform better

      • Bright Henry

        Don’t mind them. If it was Gej, it would have taken 2 years to even issue a query not to talk of sack.

        • www.electionoffenders.ng

          Sir, not everyone critical of our President is an enemy of the President. Please be open minded enough to appreciate that. Some truly love this country and desire the best for our country.

          Sir, Some critics of the President are people who spent their own money and time (without expectation of recognition or reward) to contribute to his victory at 2015 polls.

          But where the President and his administration are operating TOO slowly and ineffectively ; its important that everyone speaks up.

          The success of President Buhari is also the success of Nigeria! Its to everyones benefit that President Buhari succeeds! Thats why we must speak up and tell him our concerns! We have vested interest in his success!

          We are objective in our observations, we are not charlatans and our conscience isn’t for sale!

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    This is not how a Government or country is run. Its systems and institutions that run Governments and countries not pronouncements and directives of one man!.

    Before we start to celebrate and praise the President, ask yourself;

    ‘Does it mean that if President. Buhri has not stepped in and directed an investigation that NO INSTITUTION of Government would have independently taken action to rectify this anomaly?’

    There is NO reason to cheer. This situation means that Buhari is Government and Government is Buhari!. It means Buhari is Nigeria and Nigeria is Buhari.

    This is a complete mess! Nigeria has No independent and strong institutions and more importantly, it implies President Buhari sits on top of a morally bankrupt and corrupt bureaucracy.

    if President Buhari had not spoken up, if Premium Times had not broken the news, Maina would have succeeded in integrating himself back into the system and rejoined his friends in the group of thieves holding our country back for decades.

    • Datti

      Surely we need strong institutions but today something had happened and its in the right direction. The difference could be in the taste or the taste could be the difference, we are at least tasting something good

    • tundemash

      Nigerians are never satisfied. An important arm of the society, the Press, discovers an anomaly and brought to the attention of the President and he aced on it without delay. What other process do you want ?
      Do you kow how many times CNN and others have pointed out anomalies and the US govt ignores it ?

    • wode

      What we have failed to realize is that whatever institution that you may think of are run by human-beings, and in this case, Nigerians. In a case that the people that run institution are corrupt or are not upright, what do you expect as outcome from such institution? For example, is National Assembly not an institution? Who would strengthen it? Do you think if any of the Senators tries to do anything contrary to What is in interest of Saraki, such Senator won’t be sanctioned, irrespective of how lofty the cause of the dissident voice might be. This means that, leadership is even more important, most especially, in this our own society where everything has gone awry. The decay has been there for decades. Who thinks this can be corrected in just 2, 4, 6 or 10 years. It would take a lot more time. That’s the nature of human being. Even, till eternity, some would still remain adamant, resisting change.

  • Bright Henry

    I have often known that opposition cabals who are still holding very senior sensitive positions in virtually every area of our National life are secretly working to undermine Mr. President. Therefore I usually give corruption allegstions against our very own Mr. Integrity 48 hours before I react.
    The President was not even aware of the whole thing. Kudos to Premium Times for doing investigative journalism

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    For Buhari to be accorded the benefit of doubt of non-involvement in this sordid saga, the trio of DSS DG Lawan Daura, Interior Minister Dambazau and COS Abba Kyari should be unmoored from the administration with immediate effect. They now constitute a cog in the anti-corruption wheel by their acts of collusion with this evil man!

    • Dawood

      PREMIUM TIMES is now the most important news outlet in Nigeria. They’re restoring the good name to journalism. I take a bow, and hope that they continue with the good work.

  • Sanssouci

    @wwwelectionoffendersng:disqus has said it all, I will only add that there is no one with a brain who believes Oyo Ita orchestrated this alone or maybe even had anything to do with it, I hope justice is served and she’s not made the sole scapegoat, and more importantly have checks and balances in place to prevent this type of insanity happening ever again

  • Dipo

    It is we the People that must continue to pressurise govt at all levels to do the people bidding.
    God bless all the people of Nigeria
    We must begin to put into shape the country we want.

  • Musa M. Dantsoho

    The earlier Buhari do away with Abba Kyari, the better for him and his administration. Otherwise, he should expect more embarrassing activities from the man.

  • Dazmillion

    The president directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, a report on the circumstances leading to Mr. Maina’s recall.

    Either demented Buhari is so clueless Abba Kyari is running circles round him or Buhari in his usually nepotism signed off on the recall of Hausa Fulani Maina and is now trying to save face since the public backlash.

    Either way we have a very corrupt government.

  • Gaskiyatruth

    Let’s hope those behind this are all exposed. One sympathises with the President. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation, as the Yoruba will say “the enemies stay in the backyard, while the treacherous live within the house.”