BREAKING: Buhari orders immediate sack of Maina, demands probe of recall

Muhammadu Buhari talking
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the immediate dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, a civil servant who went missing for years after being declared wanted for corruption, but was recently reinstated to a higher post.

The president said the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s return to the civil service must be investigated.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari had ordered “immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service.”

The president directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, a report on the circumstances leading to Mr. Maina’s recall.

Read the statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Monday:

PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS MAINA’S DISENGAGEMENT FROM SERVICE

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mamman

    Now, that is what I am talking about!!! Go, Baba.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Sack of Maina or that of his sponsors?

  • elvis

    submitted to the office of chief of staff. hahahahahaha. this buhari is a jocker. nothing good can come out of this man. i have already seen it all

    • simon tor gideon

      But the chief of staff is the cordinator of all activities relating to the president so why nothing will come out of it?You expect the president to leave his duties and come to the HOS himself?Skeptic and uninformed Nigerians will always baffle me.#

      • elvis

        if you are informed you will know that the chief of staff is the most corrupt person in this government and he is the reason most reports on corruption have not seen the light of the day. open your eyes please before you get more baffled.

  • stevola

    Not only sacked, but should be arrested. How can this happened in a sane nation?

  • Iskacountryman

    we blame the press….BUT why are they sacking a wanted an, instead of arresting him?

  • Watch man

    Good move, but wait a minute. Where is the report on the grass-cutter man, Babachir? Has it been acted upon? Hope this Maina case will not enter voicemail?

  • Tommy Soto

    Bye bye Oyo-Ita, or Abba Kyari, someone or both will be sacked this week.

  • Solomon Brown

    There is no wiggling your way out of this one Baba, no….no…no you have to fess up to the fact that your government is corrupt. The scales have been weighed and you have been found wanting…… Just sit back, enjoy all you can, and await your judgement.

  • elvis

    buhari thinks he can bamboozle us with this fire brigade reaction. please update us on all the corruption issues in your government and stop deceiving yourself.

  • Dan Arewa

    Abdulrashid Maina have play a wrong gamble. You have ease EFCC on how to arrest you.
    Welcome on board of FFK, Metu, Dasuki and their likes.