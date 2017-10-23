16 killed in Maiduguri suicide bomb attacks

Bomb blast in Maiduguri
Borno State Management Agency (SEMA) officials evacuating body of a female suicide bomber at the Red Bricks quarters in Dalori, community in Maiduguri on Monday (24/7/17). 03738/24/7/2017/Suleiman Hamza/DKO/ICE/NAN

The Police Command in Borno on Monday said 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple suicide bomb attacks on Sunday at Muna area of Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to journalists in Maiduguri.

Mr. Chukwu said the incident occurred when a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a crowded area, killing 13 people and wounding five others.

He said two other female suicide bombers also detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies and injured 13 persons.

“On 22/10/2017 at about 20: 20 hours a male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body at Muna Garage, killing himself and thirteen persons, while five others sustained injuries.

“In another development at Muna Dalti, two female suicide bombers detonated IEDs killing themselves and injuring 13 others.

“The Injured persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment and corpses were evacuated.

“Police EOD teams have been deployed to sanitise the scene.

“In all, 16 persons were killed and 18 others injured in the three explosions,” the commissioner said.

Also, Satomi Ahmad, the Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the agency had conducted rescue exercise at the scene of the attack.

Mr. Ahmad said the state government would provide free medical treatment to the victims.

He called on the people to be vigilant and provide useful information to security agencies.

“We have recorded about 13 suicide bomb attacks this year at Muna area. The area is vulnerable and I advise residents to be more vigilant,” the chairman said.

  • Avatar Vlestfac3

    Premium Times Editor,

    Boko Haram is above Buhari’s military competence

    A time has come when President Buhari must take a decision.
    He must decide by himself if Boko Haram can be militarily beaten.
    If not, he must decide what next to do, than allow Lai Muhammed
    continue to tell lies to the public on some illusive TECHNICAL
    DEFEAT of Boko Haram, whilst Nigerian soldiers are getting
    ambushed on weekly basis and getting killed in huge number

    A permanent war is not in the financial or military interest of
    Nigeria. After ten years of fighting against Boko Haram, nothing
    suggests VICTORY is on the way in military terms, despite wasting
    billions of Naira and litres of blood. A time has come for a tough
    decision to either negotiate with Boko Haram or to fight a different
    war that can be won in three months.

  • KBE

    It is a pity. Condolences to the family of victims. But seriously extraordinary situation requires extraordinary response. As long as hijab remains a mode of dressing in large gatherings there may not be an end to this bombing. Male and female hijab wearing terrorists can easily penetrate anywhere in the north.

    • J.J. Johnson

      @disqus_GzuPNcXWMN:disqus

      Is that not what i have been saying here. i have been saying it, this Hijab matter, nobody wants to hear.
      Premium Times is part of the problem of Hijab in Nigeria. The reporters must compulsorily wear Hijab
      in the newsroom, in the staff canteen, in the bathroom, and, must wear their Hijab to bed everyday.
      How can the reporters see the real news clearly that Buhari is corrupt, inept, and, incompetent?